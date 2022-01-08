Advertisement
Jan. 8, 2022

No Season 2 for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' at Amazon

By Karen Butler
Madison Iseman's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" has been canceled at Amazon after one season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video isn't bringing back its thriller series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, for a second season.

Deadline and Variety reported the cancellation news Friday.

The latest screen adaptation of Lois Duncan's young-adult novel stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Bill Heck, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.

It follows a group of teens who are stalked by a stranger a year after a fatal accident occurred on their high-school graduation night.

A 1997 film version featured Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Freddie Prinze Jr., Johnny Galecki and Bridgette Wilson.

It was followed by the 1998 and 2006 sequels, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer.

