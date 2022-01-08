No Season 2 for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' at Amazon

1/5

Madison Iseman's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" has been canceled at Amazon after one season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video isn't bringing back its thriller series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, for a second season. Deadline and Variety reported the cancellation news Friday. Advertisement

The latest screen adaptation of Lois Duncan's young-adult novel stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Bill Heck, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.

It follows a group of teens who are stalked by a stranger a year after a fatal accident occurred on their high-school graduation night.

A 1997 film version featured Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Freddie Prinze Jr., Johnny Galecki and Bridgette Wilson.

It was followed by the 1998 and 2006 sequels, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer.