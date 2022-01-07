Trending
Jan. 7, 2022

'The Boys' Season 3 to premiere June 3, teaser released

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
"The Boys" star Karl Urban attends the premiere of "Star Trek" in April 2009. "The Boys" Season 3 is coming to Amazon Prime Video in the summer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Boys Season 3 will premiere on June 3, Amazon Prime Video announced on Friday.

The eight-episode third season will be kicked off with three episodes followed by new installments arriving weekly until the season finale on July 8.

"More dates for ya to put in a planner, carve into your wall, however you remember something important," the official Twitter account for The Boys said alongside a list Season 3 premiere dates.

Amazon has released a brief teaser trailer for Season 3 that features Antony Starr's Homelander doing a photoshoot. As the camera flashes, Homelander's expression begins to change.

The Boys is based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Jensen Ackles, Laurie Holden, Sean Patrick Flanery, Miles Gaston, Nick Wechsler, Frances Turner, Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan also star.

Advertisement