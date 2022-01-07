'Fallout': 'Westworld's' Jonathan Nolan to direct pilot

1/2

"Westworld" creators Jonathan Nolan (R), and his wife, Lisa Joy, are helming Amazon's "Fallout" television series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan will direct the pilot episode of Fallout for Amazon, based on the popular video game series of the same name. Nolan additionally serves as an executive producer alongside his wife and fellow Westworld creator Lisa Joy. Advertisement

Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) have also joined the project as showrunners.

Fallout hails from Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, who develop the video game series.

Fallout video game developer Todd Howard is executive producing for Bethesda Game Studios along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

The post apocalyptic video game series takes place in a future envisioned by Americans in the 1940s that is torn apart by nuclear war in the year 2077. Players create their own characters and go on unique adventures across the wasteland. The series is known for mixing a dark tone with humor.

Bethesda last released an online multiplayer version of Fallout in 2018 titled Fallout 76, which has continued to receive updates and expansions.

"Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we're incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios," Nolan and Joy previously said in a statement when the show was announced in July 2020.