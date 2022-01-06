Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 6, 2022 / 10:18 AM

'The White Lotus': Michael Imperioli joins Season 2

By Annie Martin
1/2
'The White Lotus': Michael Imperioli joins Season 2
Michael Imperioli will star in Season 2 of the HBO series "The White Lotus." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Michael Imperioli has joined the cast of The White Lotus.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Imperioli, 55, will star in Season 2 of the HBO series.

Advertisement

Imperioli will play the lead role of Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college graduate son.

Season 2 will feature a new cast, although Jennifer Coolidge, who played Tanya McQuoid in Season 1, is expected to return.

The first season followed the staff and guests at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second season will follow a new group of people at another White Lotus location.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White.

Imperioli confirmed his casting in an Instagram post Wednesday, tagging White and Coolidge.

"Very excited to be joining Mike White and team!" he wrote.

Imperioli is best known for playing Christopher Moltisanti on the HBO series The Sopranos. His most recent TV role was Rick Sellitto on the NBC series Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.

Read More

'Today' host Hoda Kotb tests positive for COVID-19 Michelle Kwan gives birth to baby girl: 'She's a perfect miracle' Noella Bergener on Nicole James friendship: 'We've had a heart-to-heart' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Brandy looks back on 'Cinderella' and Whitney Houston: 'I'm still not over it'
TV // 1 hour ago
Brandy looks back on 'Cinderella' and Whitney Houston: 'I'm still not over it'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Brandy reminisced on her 1997 "Cinderella" film that also starred Whitney Houston while appearing on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.
Cate Blanchett says 'Don't Look Up' is 'more of a documentary'
TV // 3 hours ago
Cate Blanchett says 'Don't Look Up' is 'more of a documentary'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Cate Blanchett compared her film "Don't Look Up" to a documentary and played "Hey Robot" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
AEW 'Dynamite': Adam Page, Bryan Danielson have championship rematch
TV // 3 hours ago
AEW 'Dynamite': Adam Page, Bryan Danielson have championship rematch
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page defended his title against Bryan Danielson for the second time on "Dynamite."
Whoopi Goldberg hopes to return to 'The View' on Monday
TV // 21 hours ago
Whoopi Goldberg hopes to return to 'The View' on Monday
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Whoopi Goldberg gave a health update on "The View" after testing positive for COVID-19.
'Pam & Tommy' trailer revisits Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee's sex tape scandal
TV // 21 hours ago
'Pam & Tommy' trailer revisits Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee's sex tape scandal
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Pam & Tommy," a new series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, is coming to Hulu in February.
'Archive 81' trailer teases supernatural mystery in Netflix series
TV // 22 hours ago
'Archive 81' trailer teases supernatural mystery in Netflix series
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Archive 81," a new horror series based on the podcast of the same name, is coming to Netflix in January.
Betty White memorial 'Match Game' marathon to air Saturday on GSN
TV // 22 hours ago
Betty White memorial 'Match Game' marathon to air Saturday on GSN
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Game Show Network announced Wednesday it has scheduled a marathon of Betty White episodes of "Match Game" to air for eight hours on Saturday.
'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record
TV // 23 hours ago
'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone," a Western drama starring Kevin Costner, drew over 10 million viewers with its Season 4 finale.
BBC Four acquires crime drama 'Hidden Assets' starring Angeline Ball
TV // 23 hours ago
BBC Four acquires crime drama 'Hidden Assets' starring Angeline Ball
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- BBC Four has acquired new international crime drama "Hidden Assets" starring Angeline Ball from distributor DCD Rights.
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
TV // 1 day ago
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Milo Ventimiglia praised his "This is Us" co-star Mandy Moore while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Kim Mi-soo, South Korean star of 'Snowdrop,' dead at 29
Kim Mi-soo, South Korean star of 'Snowdrop,' dead at 29
Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrate Magnolia Network launch on 'GMA'
Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrate Magnolia Network launch on 'GMA'
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement