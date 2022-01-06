Watch Live
President Joe Biden makes public remarks on one-year anniversary of Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 6, 2022 / 7:21 AM

AEW 'Dynamite': Adam Page, Bryan Danielson have championship rematch

By Wade Sheridan

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page defended his title against Bryan Danielson for the second time on Dynamite.

The bout was a rematch after Page and Danielson wrestled to a draw in December at AEW's Winter is Coming special. Dynamite on Wednesday represented the first Dynamite to air on TBS, it's new home after it previously aired on TNT.

Advertisement

Page and Danielson kicked off the show, just like they did at Winter is Coming. Three judges were also summoned to select a winner in case a draw happened again. Mark Henry, Jerry Lynn and Paul Wight served as the judges.

Danielson avoided Page at first and rolled out of the ring where he mocked the champ by doing jumping jacks. Danielson avoided a Moonsault from Page, who landed on his feet and then performed a Powerbomb to his rival on the ring apron.

Advertisement

The bout got bloody after Danielson sent Page face-first into the ring post, giving him a crimson mask. Then Danielson started bleeding himself after Page sent him into the ring post three times.

Danielson later avoided Page's Buckshot Lariat and responded with a Running Knee, which earned a two count. The rivals started to exchange headbutts. Page eventually landed the Buckshot Lariat and pinned Danielson to remain AEW World Champion.

The TBS Championship Finals also took place on Dynamite between Jade Cargill and Ruby Soho. The winner would be crowned the first-ever TBS Champion.

Cargill was joined by her manager Smart Mark Sterling and her young daughter was watching the action from the stands. Cargill also dressed up as Storm from X-Men during her entrance.

The match was briefly interrupted by Mercedes Martinez who started to talk trash to Soho while she was down until Thunder Rosa arrived onto the scene and started brawling with Martinez.

Soho got back into the match and nailed Cargill with a Side Suplex. Sterling then jumped onto the ring apron to distract the referee, which led to him being ejected from ringside. Cargill tried to take advantage of the situation but Soho countered and delivered the No Future for a two count.

Advertisement

Jade won the match after she performed an Avalanche Jaded from the second turnbuckle, making her the inaugural TBS Champion.

Advertisement

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros. consisting of Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix defended their titles against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of Jurassic Express in the main event.

Jurassic Express were joined by Christian Cage while The Lucha Bros. were joined by their manager Alex Abrahantes.

The high-flying match was briefly interrupted by the arena going dark, a possible tease for Malakai Black. The Lucha Bros. then responded with the Fear Factor, which earned a two count.

Abrahantes later set up a table outside the ring, which Luchasaurus used to chokeslam Fenix through. Fenix landed awkwardly and greatly injured his arm. He was attended too by doctors and wasn't seen again. An injury update is pending.

Jungle Boy, back inside the ring, rolled up Miedo with a sudden pin to win the match. Jurassic Express are now the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Dynamite went off the air as the entire tag division stared down Jurassic Express from the entrance ramp.

Other moments from Dynamite included CM Punk attacking Captain Shawn Dean in his match with MJF in order to give MJF a loss; Punk getting into a war of words with MJF with Punk accepting a challenge to face MJF's bodyguard Wardlow next week; Wardlow easily defeating Antonio Zambrano; and Malakai Black defeating Brian Pillman Jr.

Advertisement

Read More

AEW 'Winter is Coming': Adam Page defends title against Bryan Danielson AEW 'Dynamite': MJF competes for Dynamite Diamond Ring, Trent returns What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Whoopi Goldberg hopes to return to 'The View' on Monday
TV // 18 hours ago
Whoopi Goldberg hopes to return to 'The View' on Monday
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Whoopi Goldberg gave a health update on "The View" after testing positive for COVID-19.
'Pam & Tommy' trailer revisits Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee's sex tape scandal
TV // 18 hours ago
'Pam & Tommy' trailer revisits Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee's sex tape scandal
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Pam & Tommy," a new series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, is coming to Hulu in February.
'Archive 81' trailer teases supernatural mystery in Netflix series
TV // 19 hours ago
'Archive 81' trailer teases supernatural mystery in Netflix series
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Archive 81," a new horror series based on the podcast of the same name, is coming to Netflix in January.
Betty White memorial 'Match Game' marathon to air Saturday on GSN
TV // 19 hours ago
Betty White memorial 'Match Game' marathon to air Saturday on GSN
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Game Show Network announced Wednesday it has scheduled a marathon of Betty White episodes of "Match Game" to air for eight hours on Saturday.
'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record
TV // 20 hours ago
'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone," a Western drama starring Kevin Costner, drew over 10 million viewers with its Season 4 finale.
BBC Four acquires crime drama 'Hidden Assets' starring Angeline Ball
TV // 20 hours ago
BBC Four acquires crime drama 'Hidden Assets' starring Angeline Ball
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- BBC Four has acquired new international crime drama "Hidden Assets" starring Angeline Ball from distributor DCD Rights.
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
TV // 23 hours ago
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Milo Ventimiglia praised his "This is Us" co-star Mandy Moore while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion
TV // 1 day ago
WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Bron Breakker became the new NXT Champion after defeating Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of WWE "NXT New Year's Evil."
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
TV // 1 day ago
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "The Amazing Race" Season 33 contestants Lulu Gonzalez, Penn and Kim Holderness and producer Elise Doganieri discuss completing the season that was interrupted by a COVID-19 shutdown.
'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family
TV // 1 day ago
'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs discuss playing father and daughter surgeons on the new CBS drama "Good Sam," which premieres Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Kim Mi-soo, South Korean star of 'Snowdrop,' dead at 29
Kim Mi-soo, South Korean star of 'Snowdrop,' dead at 29
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrate Magnolia Network launch on 'GMA'
Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrate Magnolia Network launch on 'GMA'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement