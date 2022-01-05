'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record

1/5

Kevin Costner plays John Dutton on the Paramount Network series "Yellowstone." File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Yellowstone has set a new ratings record with its Season 4 finale. Deadline reported Wednesday that the episode, released Sunday, drew 9.3 million viewers on Paramount Network, an all-time high for the series and the network. Advertisement

The finale, which simulcast on CMT, drew over 10.3 million total watchers per Nielsen time-adjusted Live+ Same Day stats.

Comparatively, the Season 3 finale drew 5.2 million viewers. The previous high mark was set by the Season 4 premiere, which had 8.12 million viewers.

Season 4 as a whole doubled its total viewer average, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Yellowstone is now the No. 1 series of 2021 across broadcast, cable and premium among adults 18-49 and 25-54.

"Yellowstone continues to shatter records with more than 11 million viewers tuning into the season finale, proving we've hit a cultural nerve -- from the center of the country to each of the coasts -- and still have lots of room to grow on linear," ViacomCBS Media Networks president Chris McCarthy said.

"Our strategy to franchise Yellowstone into a universe of series to fuel growth for Paramount+ is already exceeding expectations with 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown proving to be two of the top titles," he added.

Yellowstone is a modern Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser and Kelsey Asbille star.

1883, a prequel spinoff of Yellowstone, became Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere upon its release in December.