Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 5, 2022 / 11:48 AM

'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record
Kevin Costner plays John Dutton on the Paramount Network series "Yellowstone." File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Yellowstone has set a new ratings record with its Season 4 finale.

Deadline reported Wednesday that the episode, released Sunday, drew 9.3 million viewers on Paramount Network, an all-time high for the series and the network.

Advertisement

The finale, which simulcast on CMT, drew over 10.3 million total watchers per Nielsen time-adjusted Live+ Same Day stats.

Comparatively, the Season 3 finale drew 5.2 million viewers. The previous high mark was set by the Season 4 premiere, which had 8.12 million viewers.

Season 4 as a whole doubled its total viewer average, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Yellowstone is now the No. 1 series of 2021 across broadcast, cable and premium among adults 18-49 and 25-54.

"Yellowstone continues to shatter records with more than 11 million viewers tuning into the season finale, proving we've hit a cultural nerve -- from the center of the country to each of the coasts -- and still have lots of room to grow on linear," ViacomCBS Media Networks president Chris McCarthy said.

"Our strategy to franchise Yellowstone into a universe of series to fuel growth for Paramount+ is already exceeding expectations with 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown proving to be two of the top titles," he added.

Advertisement

Yellowstone is a modern Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser and Kelsey Asbille star.

1883, a prequel spinoff of Yellowstone, became Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere upon its release in December.

Read More

'1883' is Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere The Weeknd shares 'Dawn FM' track list, teaser Jennifer Lawrence takes Stephen Colbert's questionnaire on 'The Late Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

BBC Four acquires crime drama 'Hidden Assets' starring Angeline Ball
TV // 23 minutes ago
BBC Four acquires crime drama 'Hidden Assets' starring Angeline Ball
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- BBC Four has acquired new international crime drama "Hidden Assets" starring Angeline Ball from distributor DCD Rights.
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
TV // 3 hours ago
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Milo Ventimiglia praised his "This is Us" co-star Mandy Moore while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion
TV // 4 hours ago
WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Bron Breakker became the new NXT Champion after defeating Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of WWE "NXT New Year's Evil."
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
TV // 8 hours ago
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "The Amazing Race" Season 33 contestants Lulu Gonzalez, Penn and Kim Holderness and producer Elise Doganieri discuss completing the season that was interrupted by a COVID-19 shutdown.
'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family
TV // 9 hours ago
'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs discuss playing father and daughter surgeons on the new CBS drama "Good Sam," which premieres Wednesday.
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
TV // 15 hours ago
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" continues on HBO Max in the same vein as "The Suicide Squad." The action is lesser, but the raunchy comedy and musical aesthetic remain strong.
Korean sci-fi thriller 'The Silent Sea' hits Top 3 on Netflix charts
TV // 21 hours ago
Korean sci-fi thriller 'The Silent Sea' hits Top 3 on Netflix charts
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean sci-fi thriller "The Silent Sea" has made it into the global Top 3 on Netflix, though it failed to repeat the success of other Korean hits like "Squid Game" and "Hellbound."
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, cancels 'Late Night' for the week
TV // 22 hours ago
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, cancels 'Late Night' for the week
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has canceled his talkshow "Late Night" for the remainder of the week as a result.
'Wolf Like Me' trailer shows Isla Fisher keep secret from Josh Gad
TV // 22 hours ago
'Wolf Like Me' trailer shows Isla Fisher keep secret from Josh Gad
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Wolf Like Me," a new horror-romantic comedy series starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, is coming to Peacock on Jan. 13.
'The Apprentice': BBC introduces Season 16 contestants
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Apprentice': BBC introduces Season 16 contestants
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "The Apprentice" Season 16 will feature 16 new contestants and premiere Thursday on BBC One.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement