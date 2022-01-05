WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Bron Breakker became the new NXT Champion after defeating Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of WWE NXT New Year's Evil.

Breakker arrived to the ring on Tuesday by breaking chains and destroying a giant X symbol that was in his way.

Breakker displayed his incredible athletic ability and strength when he planted Ciampa with a Spinebuster followed by a Standing Moonsault.

Ciampa moved to the outside ring area and removed the padding on the floor in order to drive Breakker head first into cement. Breakker recovered and sent Ciampa crashing through the announcer's desk.

The Blackheart fought back, however, and delivered three Running Knee strikes to Breakker that were performed after Ciampa had removed his knee pads. Ciampa then nailed Breakker with the Fairytale Ending, but Breakker somehow kicked out at two.

Breakker was then able to land a Flying Bulldog from the top rope and placed Ciampa into the Steiner Recliner, forcing him to tap.

Breakker was joined by his father, professional wrestling legend Rick Steiner, who gave his son a hug and raised his hand in victory. This marks Breakker's first championship win in NXT.

Also at New Year's Evil, NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose defended her title against Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade in a Triple Threat match.

Rose made a grand entrance as she arrived to the event in a helicopter. Gonzalez dominated the match at first until the action went outside the ring. Gonzalez later took both women out with a Samoan drop.

Rose used a kendo stick to gain an advantage and Gonzalez threw Jade out of the ring in order to face the champ alone. Gonzalez landed a Chingona Bomb that would have surely won the match, but Jade broke up the pin by delivering a Diving Senton from the top rope.

Jade tried to rollup Rose for a pin, but Rose wouldn't go down. Rose instead placed Jade into a pinning predicament and earned the three count in order to remain NXT Women's Champion.

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes faced off against Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in a Championship Unification match. The bout was set up to retire the Cruiserweight Championship with the winner being declaring the new Unified North American Champion.

The highly competitive match featured Hayes surviving a number of Running Elbows from Strong along with an X-Plex from the top rope.

Hayes went to the top rope himself to perform a Flying Leg Drop which connected with Strong's neck. The move was enough to win the match, making Hayes the Unified North American Champion.

Other moments from New Year's Evil included Raw star AJ Styles getting into a war of words with Grayson Waller, which set up a crossover match for next week; Raw Tag Champion Riddle and MSK defeating Imperium; and Von Wagner attacking Andre Chase, Chase University students and fans.