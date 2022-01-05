Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 5, 2022 / 1:20 PM

'Pam & Tommy' trailer revisits Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee's sex tape scandal

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Pam & Tommy' trailer revisits Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee's sex tape scandal
Lily James plays Pamela Anderson in the new series "Pam & Tommy." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Pam & Tommy.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the miniseries Wednesday featuring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as former Hollywood couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Advertisement

The preview revisits Anderson (James) and Lee's (Stan) infamous sex tape scandal. Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman also star as Rand Gauthier and Uncle Miltie, the pair who obtained and distributed the tape, which was recorded during Anderson and Lee's honeymoon.

The trailer explores Anderson and Lee's romance and how the scandal affected the pair's personal lives and careers.

"You don't seem to understand what a big deal this is," Anderson tells Lee in one scene.

"I'm on that tape too, just the same as you," Lee responds.

"But this is worse for me," Anderson says.

In another scene, Anderson discusses the pressure she feels to be perfect and please fans.

Pam & Tommy is written by Robert D. Siegel and directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya). The series premieres Feb. 2 on Hulu.

Advertisement

Read More

Lily James, Sebastian Stan to play Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee in Hulu series Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrate Magnolia Network launch on 'GMA' Hulu: What's coming and going in January 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Archive 81' trailer teases supernatural mystery in Netflix series
TV // 39 minutes ago
'Archive 81' trailer teases supernatural mystery in Netflix series
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Archive 81," a new horror series based on the podcast of the same name, is coming to Netflix in January.
Betty White memorial 'Match Game' marathon to air Saturday on GSN
TV // 1 hour ago
Betty White memorial 'Match Game' marathon to air Saturday on GSN
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Game Show Network announced Wednesday it has scheduled a marathon of Betty White episodes of "Match Game" to air for eight hours on Saturday.
'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record
TV // 1 hour ago
'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone," a Western drama starring Kevin Costner, drew over 10 million viewers with its Season 4 finale.
BBC Four acquires crime drama 'Hidden Assets' starring Angeline Ball
TV // 1 hour ago
BBC Four acquires crime drama 'Hidden Assets' starring Angeline Ball
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- BBC Four has acquired new international crime drama "Hidden Assets" starring Angeline Ball from distributor DCD Rights.
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
TV // 4 hours ago
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Milo Ventimiglia praised his "This is Us" co-star Mandy Moore while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion
TV // 6 hours ago
WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Bron Breakker became the new NXT Champion after defeating Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of WWE "NXT New Year's Evil."
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
TV // 9 hours ago
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "The Amazing Race" Season 33 contestants Lulu Gonzalez, Penn and Kim Holderness and producer Elise Doganieri discuss completing the season that was interrupted by a COVID-19 shutdown.
'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family
TV // 10 hours ago
'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs discuss playing father and daughter surgeons on the new CBS drama "Good Sam," which premieres Wednesday.
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
TV // 16 hours ago
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" continues on HBO Max in the same vein as "The Suicide Squad." The action is lesser, but the raunchy comedy and musical aesthetic remain strong.
Korean sci-fi thriller 'The Silent Sea' hits Top 3 on Netflix charts
TV // 22 hours ago
Korean sci-fi thriller 'The Silent Sea' hits Top 3 on Netflix charts
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean sci-fi thriller "The Silent Sea" has made it into the global Top 3 on Netflix, though it failed to repeat the success of other Korean hits like "Squid Game" and "Hellbound."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement