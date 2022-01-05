Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'

1/5

"This is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia discussed his friendship with Mandy Moore on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Milo Ventimiglia praised his This is Us co-star Mandy Moore while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Ventimiglia portrays Jack Pearson on the family drama with Mandy Moore starring as Jack's wife Rebecca Pearson. This is Us began its sixth and final season on Tuesday. Advertisement

The actor told Fallon on Tuesday that he and Moore made a pact together as they started working on the show.

"We almost took vows with one another, where it was like 'Hey, I promise to always communicate. I promise to not be happy until you're happy. I will always look out for you' and all that," Ventimiglia said.

"We have stayed very true to what we said in the beginning. I mean I've got to say, she has been probably in my 26 years in front of the camera, the best partner I've ever had," he continued.

Ventimiglia continued to praise Moore, stating that he has watched her grow as an artist.

"The audience, you guys all get to watch the show in its entirety. I get to sit there in front of her or stand in front of her or lay in a bed next to her and watch, front row, what she does and how impactful it is," he said.

"It's been a pleasure to be her TV husband for six years and at the same time, closing this chapter, I'm very excited to see what Mandy does next because she's such a force," Ventimiglia continued.

This is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.