Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 5, 2022 / 8:38 AM

Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
"This is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia discussed his friendship with Mandy Moore on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Milo Ventimiglia praised his This is Us co-star Mandy Moore while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Ventimiglia portrays Jack Pearson on the family drama with Mandy Moore starring as Jack's wife Rebecca Pearson. This is Us began its sixth and final season on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The actor told Fallon on Tuesday that he and Moore made a pact together as they started working on the show.

"We almost took vows with one another, where it was like 'Hey, I promise to always communicate. I promise to not be happy until you're happy. I will always look out for you' and all that," Ventimiglia said.

"We have stayed very true to what we said in the beginning. I mean I've got to say, she has been probably in my 26 years in front of the camera, the best partner I've ever had," he continued.

Ventimiglia continued to praise Moore, stating that he has watched her grow as an artist.

"The audience, you guys all get to watch the show in its entirety. I get to sit there in front of her or stand in front of her or lay in a bed next to her and watch, front row, what she does and how impactful it is," he said.

Advertisement

"It's been a pleasure to be her TV husband for six years and at the same time, closing this chapter, I'm very excited to see what Mandy does next because she's such a force," Ventimiglia continued.

This is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Read More

'This is Us' cast reflect on series: 'All good things must come to an end' 'This is Us': Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia begin filming final season What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion
TV // 1 hour ago
WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Bron Breakker became the new NXT Champion after defeating Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of WWE "NXT New Year's Evil."
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
TV // 4 hours ago
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "The Amazing Race" Season 33 contestants Lulu Gonzalez, Penn and Kim Holderness and producer Elise Doganieri discuss completing the season that was interrupted by a COVID-19 shutdown.
'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family
TV // 5 hours ago
'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs discuss playing father and daughter surgeons on the new CBS drama "Good Sam," which premieres Wednesday.
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
TV // 11 hours ago
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" continues on HBO Max in the same vein as "The Suicide Squad." The action is lesser, but the raunchy comedy and musical aesthetic remain strong.
Korean sci-fi thriller 'The Silent Sea' hits Top 3 on Netflix charts
TV // 18 hours ago
Korean sci-fi thriller 'The Silent Sea' hits Top 3 on Netflix charts
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean sci-fi thriller "The Silent Sea" has made it into the global Top 3 on Netflix, though it failed to repeat the success of other Korean hits like "Squid Game" and "Hellbound."
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, cancels 'Late Night' for the week
TV // 19 hours ago
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, cancels 'Late Night' for the week
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has canceled his talkshow "Late Night" for the remainder of the week as a result.
'Wolf Like Me' trailer shows Isla Fisher keep secret from Josh Gad
TV // 19 hours ago
'Wolf Like Me' trailer shows Isla Fisher keep secret from Josh Gad
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Wolf Like Me," a new horror-romantic comedy series starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, is coming to Peacock on Jan. 13.
'The Apprentice': BBC introduces Season 16 contestants
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Apprentice': BBC introduces Season 16 contestants
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "The Apprentice" Season 16 will feature 16 new contestants and premiere Thursday on BBC One.
Jesse Palmer says hosting is 'way less stressful' than being the 'Bachelor'
TV // 21 hours ago
Jesse Palmer says hosting is 'way less stressful' than being the 'Bachelor'
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Jesse Palmer discussed moving from star to host on ABC's "The Bachelor" while appearing on Good Morning America on Tuesday.
Ming-Na Wen says 'The Book of Boba Fett' character is 'dream role'
TV // 21 hours ago
Ming-Na Wen says 'The Book of Boba Fett' character is 'dream role'
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand in the Disney+ series "The Book of Boba Fett," discussed the role in a new featurette.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Tristan Thompson confirms he fathered child, apologizes to Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson confirms he fathered child, apologizes to Khloe Kardashian
Sophia Bush calls 'One Tree Hill' an 'incredible driving force' in her career
Sophia Bush calls 'One Tree Hill' an 'incredible driving force' in her career
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement