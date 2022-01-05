Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 5, 2022 / 11:41 AM

BBC Four acquires crime drama 'Hidden Assets' starring Angeline Ball

By Wade Sheridan

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- BBC Four has acquired new international crime drama Hidden Assets starring Angeline Ball from distributor DCD Rights.

Ball portrays Emer Berry in the six-part series, a detective in the Irish Criminal Assets Bureau. Emer discovers that a small-time drug dealer is receiving substantial funding in the form of diamonds.

Advertisement

Emer then joins forces with Police Commissioner Christian De Jong, portrayed by Wouter Hendrickx, after the diamonds are linked to bombings in Belgium.

The duo uncover a political conspiracy that promotes domestic violence for financial gain. Emer and Christian have to follow the money in order to stop the next bombing.

Simone Kirby as Bibi Melnick also stars in Hidden Assets. The series was filmed in Ireland and Belgium.

Thaddeus O'Sullivan serves as lead director with Kadir Balci leading production in Belgium. Peter McKenna and Morna Regan penned the script.

"Hidden Assets is a satisfying blend of crime drama, political conspiracy and thriller. BBC viewers will be glued to their seats until the very end!" Sue Deeks, head of program acquisition said in a statement.

BBC One recently introduced the 16 contestants who will compete on The Apprentice Season 16.

Advertisement

Read More

'The Apprentice': BBC introduces Season 16 contestants 'Four Lives' trailer revisits Stephen Port murders What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record
TV // 19 minutes ago
'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone," a Western drama starring Kevin Costner, drew over 10 million viewers with its Season 4 finale.
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
TV // 3 hours ago
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Milo Ventimiglia praised his "This is Us" co-star Mandy Moore while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion
TV // 4 hours ago
WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Bron Breakker became the new NXT Champion after defeating Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of WWE "NXT New Year's Evil."
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
TV // 8 hours ago
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "The Amazing Race" Season 33 contestants Lulu Gonzalez, Penn and Kim Holderness and producer Elise Doganieri discuss completing the season that was interrupted by a COVID-19 shutdown.
'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family
TV // 9 hours ago
'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs discuss playing father and daughter surgeons on the new CBS drama "Good Sam," which premieres Wednesday.
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
TV // 15 hours ago
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" continues on HBO Max in the same vein as "The Suicide Squad." The action is lesser, but the raunchy comedy and musical aesthetic remain strong.
Korean sci-fi thriller 'The Silent Sea' hits Top 3 on Netflix charts
TV // 21 hours ago
Korean sci-fi thriller 'The Silent Sea' hits Top 3 on Netflix charts
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean sci-fi thriller "The Silent Sea" has made it into the global Top 3 on Netflix, though it failed to repeat the success of other Korean hits like "Squid Game" and "Hellbound."
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, cancels 'Late Night' for the week
TV // 22 hours ago
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, cancels 'Late Night' for the week
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has canceled his talkshow "Late Night" for the remainder of the week as a result.
'Wolf Like Me' trailer shows Isla Fisher keep secret from Josh Gad
TV // 22 hours ago
'Wolf Like Me' trailer shows Isla Fisher keep secret from Josh Gad
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Wolf Like Me," a new horror-romantic comedy series starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, is coming to Peacock on Jan. 13.
'The Apprentice': BBC introduces Season 16 contestants
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Apprentice': BBC introduces Season 16 contestants
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "The Apprentice" Season 16 will feature 16 new contestants and premiere Thursday on BBC One.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement