BBC Four acquires crime drama 'Hidden Assets' starring Angeline Ball

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- BBC Four has acquired new international crime drama Hidden Assets starring Angeline Ball from distributor DCD Rights.

Ball portrays Emer Berry in the six-part series, a detective in the Irish Criminal Assets Bureau. Emer discovers that a small-time drug dealer is receiving substantial funding in the form of diamonds.

Emer then joins forces with Police Commissioner Christian De Jong, portrayed by Wouter Hendrickx, after the diamonds are linked to bombings in Belgium.

The duo uncover a political conspiracy that promotes domestic violence for financial gain. Emer and Christian have to follow the money in order to stop the next bombing.

Simone Kirby as Bibi Melnick also stars in Hidden Assets. The series was filmed in Ireland and Belgium.

Thaddeus O'Sullivan serves as lead director with Kadir Balci leading production in Belgium. Peter McKenna and Morna Regan penned the script.

"Hidden Assets is a satisfying blend of crime drama, political conspiracy and thriller. BBC viewers will be glued to their seats until the very end!" Sue Deeks, head of program acquisition said in a statement.

