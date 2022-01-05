Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 5, 2022 / 12:57 PM

'Archive 81' trailer teases supernatural mystery in Netflix series

By Annie Martin

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Archive 81.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the horror series Wednesday featuring Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi.

Advertisement

The preview shows Dan (Athie), a young video archivist, agree to restore video tapes that were damaged in a fire 25 years ago. The character must complete his work in a remote location due to the materials being "so fragile."

As he works with the tapes, Dan uncovers the story of Melody (Shihabi), a woman who discovered sinister and supernatural secrets while documenting the history and residents of an old apartment building.

"As a video archivist investigates the secrets behind a mysterious fire, he becomes convinced he can save a young woman from the terrifying fate she met 25 years ago," an official description reads.

Archive 81 is based on the podcast of the same name. Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the Netflix series.

"I'm obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world," Sonnenshine said in a statement. "Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity -- all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread."

Advertisement

Archive 81 premieres Jan. 14 on Netflix.

Read More

'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record Jennifer Lawrence takes Stephen Colbert's questionnaire on 'The Late Show' Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrate Magnolia Network launch on 'GMA' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Pam & Tommy' trailer revisits Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee's sex tape scandal
TV // 18 minutes ago
'Pam & Tommy' trailer revisits Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee's sex tape scandal
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Pam & Tommy," a new series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, is coming to Hulu in February.
Betty White memorial 'Match Game' marathon to air Saturday on GSN
TV // 1 hour ago
Betty White memorial 'Match Game' marathon to air Saturday on GSN
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Game Show Network announced Wednesday it has scheduled a marathon of Betty White episodes of "Match Game" to air for eight hours on Saturday.
'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record
TV // 1 hour ago
'Yellowstone' Season 4 finale sets new ratings record
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone," a Western drama starring Kevin Costner, drew over 10 million viewers with its Season 4 finale.
BBC Four acquires crime drama 'Hidden Assets' starring Angeline Ball
TV // 1 hour ago
BBC Four acquires crime drama 'Hidden Assets' starring Angeline Ball
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- BBC Four has acquired new international crime drama "Hidden Assets" starring Angeline Ball from distributor DCD Rights.
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
TV // 4 hours ago
Milo Ventimiglia on Mandy Moore: 'The best partner I've ever had'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Milo Ventimiglia praised his "This is Us" co-star Mandy Moore while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion
TV // 6 hours ago
WWE 'NXT New Year's Evil': Bron Breakker becomes NXT Champion
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Bron Breakker became the new NXT Champion after defeating Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of WWE "NXT New Year's Evil."
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
TV // 9 hours ago
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "The Amazing Race" Season 33 contestants Lulu Gonzalez, Penn and Kim Holderness and producer Elise Doganieri discuss completing the season that was interrupted by a COVID-19 shutdown.
'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family
TV // 10 hours ago
'Good Sam' stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs debate surgery, family
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs discuss playing father and daughter surgeons on the new CBS drama "Good Sam," which premieres Wednesday.
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
TV // 16 hours ago
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" continues on HBO Max in the same vein as "The Suicide Squad." The action is lesser, but the raunchy comedy and musical aesthetic remain strong.
Korean sci-fi thriller 'The Silent Sea' hits Top 3 on Netflix charts
TV // 22 hours ago
Korean sci-fi thriller 'The Silent Sea' hits Top 3 on Netflix charts
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean sci-fi thriller "The Silent Sea" has made it into the global Top 3 on Netflix, though it failed to repeat the success of other Korean hits like "Squid Game" and "Hellbound."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Twin French TV stars Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff die of COVID-19
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
Golden Globes ditch red carpet for Sunday ceremony
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement