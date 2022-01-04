Trending
'Wolf Like Me' trailer shows Isla Fisher keep secret from Josh Gad

By Annie Martin
Isla Fisher stars in the new horror-romantic comedy series "Wolf Like Me. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Wolf Like Me.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the horror-romantic comedy series Tuesday featuring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad.

The preview shows Gary (Gad), a grieving widower and father to a young daughter, fall for a woman, Mary (Fisher), after an accident brings them together. Mary is also a widow and is keeping a dark secret about her husband's death.

"The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs," an official synopsis reads.

Wolf Like Me is created, directed and executive produced by Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters).

"I'd love for audiences to go into watching the series not knowing where it's going or what gets revealed as the show progresses because I think if that happens, then it's going to shock and surprise people," Forsythe said. "You get to the end of every episode and there's a reason that you have to keep watching."

Fisher, Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky also executive produce.

Wolf Like Me premieres Jan. 13 on Peacock.

Fisher is known for the film Wedding Crashers and playing Rebel Alley on Arrested Development, while Gad voices Olaf in the Frozen films.

