Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 4, 2022 / 7:19 AM

WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar reunites with Paul Heyman

By Wade Sheridan

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was reunited with his longtime advocate Paul Heyman on WWE Raw.

Lesnar won the WWE Championship in shocking fashion after he defeated Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 5-Way match at Day 1 on Saturday. Lesnar was originally scheduled to face Roman Reigns, however, Reigns dropped out of the event due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Heyman, who was recently fired as Reigns' special counsel, kicked off Raw on Monday by suddenly appearing in the ring after the lights in the arena were out. Heyman gave Lesnar his signature introduction with the champ arriving and placing steel steps in the middle of the ring for himself to stand on.

Heyman said it was him who made Lesnar a free agent allowing him to move freely between Raw and SmackDown, and took credit for placing Lesnar in the Fatal 5-Way match at Day 1. Heyman also brought up how right after he was fired by Reigns, The Head of the Table contracted COVID-19.

Advertisement

The Beast further poked fun at Reigns by imitating his catchphrase and asking the live crown to acknowledge him as champion.

Lashley, Big E, Rollins and Owens were placed in a Fatal 4-Way match in the main event to determine who would face Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, which takes place on Jan. 29.

Owens and Rollins eventually returned to their old ways and started teaming up in order to take out Lashley and Big E. Lashley was buried under part of the ringside barricade while Big E was Powerbombed through the announcer's table.

The hard-hitting battle later spilled out into the arena and the live crowd. Owens impressively took out all the competitors by leaping from a higher section where fans were seated.

Lashley won the match and became the No. 1 contender after he nailed Owens with a Spear. Lesnar was watching the match from the locker room and when asked for a comment, the WWE Champion said he would confront Reigns Friday on SmackDown.

Advertisement

Also on Raw, Edge and his returning Hall of Famer wife Beth Phoenix, confronted The Miz and his wife Maryse.

The Miz complained about losing to Edge at Day 1 after Phoenix arrived onto the scene to even the odds. Phoenix, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, had caused Maryse to leave after she had tried to help The Mix win the match.

Phoenix said coming out to help her husband was her idea while Edge challenged The Miz and Maryse to a Mixed Tag Team match at the Royal Rumble.

The Miz accepted the challenge with Maryse unsure about the decision. Maryse argued with The Miz briefly while Phoenix raised her fist and started to come closer. The move caused Maryse to fall down in fear.

Other moments from Raw included Alpha Academy defeating Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a non-title match; 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie defeating Tamina and Akira Tozawa in a Mixed Tag Team match; Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch receiving challenges from both Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan; Lynch taking Belair out with a Manhandle Slam after Morgan and Belair came to blows; Women's Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella successfully defending their titles against Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.; The Street Profits defeating Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez; United States Champion Damian Priest successfully defending his title against Dolph Ziggler; and Omos defeating his former tag team partner AJ Styles.

Advertisement

Read More

Quavo of Migos says WWE appearance was his 'one wish' as a kid WWE: Top 5 most shocking moments of 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Anthony Anderson says 'Black-ish' is 'appointment television' for the Obamas
TV // 20 minutes ago
Anthony Anderson says 'Black-ish' is 'appointment television' for the Obamas
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Anthony Anderson discussed how Michelle Obama will be guest-starring on "Black-ish" and how the Obamas are fans of the show while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
TV // 9 hours ago
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" continues on HBO Max in the same vein as "The Suicide Squad." The action is lesser, but the raunchy comedy and musical aesthetic remain strong.
'Snowpiercer' trailer reveals warming Earth
TV // 18 hours ago
'Snowpiercer' trailer reveals warming Earth
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- TNT released a full trailer for "Snowpiercer" Season 3 Monday. The longer trailer shows glimpses of warm spots on the Earth and how Asha (Archie Panjabi) has survived for eight years.
'Space Force': Steve Carell series to return for Season 2 in February
TV // 19 hours ago
'Space Force': Steve Carell series to return for Season 2 in February
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Space Force," a comedy starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers and Tawny Newsome, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
TV // 19 hours ago
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest hosted their daytime talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" virtually once again on Monday due to COVID-19.
'The Book of Boba Fett' posters highlight Majordomo, Madam Garsa
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Book of Boba Fett' posters highlight Majordomo, Madam Garsa
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Disney+ shared "The Book of Boba Fett" posters featuring David Pasquesi as Mok Shaiz's majordomo and Jennifer Beals as Madam Garsa Fwip.
Kenan Thompson says Betty White was a 'beloved' host of 'SNL'
TV // 20 hours ago
Kenan Thompson says Betty White was a 'beloved' host of 'SNL'
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Kenan Thompson paid homage to the late Betty White while appearing on NBC's "Today" on Monday.
'Bachelor' Clayton Echard on loving three women: 'The feelings were very real'
TV // 22 hours ago
'Bachelor' Clayton Echard on loving three women: 'The feelings were very real'
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Clayton Echard discussed falling in love with three women at the same time during filming of "The Bachelor" Season 26 while appearing on "Good Morning America" on Monday.
NBC airs Betty White's 2010 'SNL' episode a day after her death
TV // 1 day ago
NBC airs Betty White's 2010 'SNL' episode a day after her death
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Betty White's 2010 episode of "Saturday Night Live" aired again Saturday, a day after her death at the age of 99 was announced.
Cillian Murphy vows, 'This will be the end of it,' in 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 trailer
TV // 2 days ago
Cillian Murphy vows, 'This will be the end of it,' in 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 trailer
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The BBC released the first trailer for Season 6 of its early 20th century British gangster drama, "Peaky Blinders," on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Madonna, son Rocco take a stroll in new photo
Madonna, son Rocco take a stroll in new photo
Kendall Jenner gets close to Devin Booker in new photo: 'My weekend'
Kendall Jenner gets close to Devin Booker in new photo: 'My weekend'
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Whoopi Goldberg absent from 'The View' after testing positive for COVID-19
Whoopi Goldberg absent from 'The View' after testing positive for COVID-19
'The Book of Boba Fett' posters highlight Majordomo, Madam Garsa
'The Book of Boba Fett' posters highlight Majordomo, Madam Garsa
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement