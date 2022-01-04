Korean sci-fi thriller 'The Silent Sea' hits Top 3 on Netflix charts

South Korean sci-fi mystery thriller "The Silent Sea" debuted on December 24, hitting No. 3 on the global Netflix charts. Photo courtesy of Netflix

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean sci-fi thriller The Silent Sea has made it into the global Top 3 on Netflix, though it failed to repeat the success of other Korean hits like Squid Game and Hellbound. After its premiere on Dec. 24, The Silent Sea took the No. 7 spot on Netflix and rose to the third slot last week, according to FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data. As of Tuesday, it remained at the sixth position. Advertisement

The Netflix original series still topped the charts in Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, on Monday. In the United States, it hit No. 3 last week but slid to No. 9 on Tuesday.

Squid Game and Hellbound topped the Netflix charts last year. The former has become the most-viewed Netflix show to date.

The Silent Sea, which was directed by Choi Hang-yong, depicts a dangerous 24-hour mission on the moon, in which astronauts try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility.

The eight-episode show is set in a dystopian 2075, in which Earth is struck by a water shortage due to desertification. The perilous space mission is focused on discovering classified secrets.

The thriller is an adaptation of a 2014 short film with an identical title by Choi. The 37-minute project was reproduced with the support of Netflix.

"There are a lot of space-related movies and series, but not necessarily about the moon. Although we live close to the moon, I realized that we aren't well aware of it. This prompted me to shoot a sci-fi drama," Choi said in an online press conference after the show's launch.

The drama stars Korean actors Bae Doo-na, Gong Yoo and Lee Joon.

In 2019, Bae starred in Kingdom, a period zombie thriller that was also South Korea's first Netflix original series. Gong made his Netflix debut last year with a brief appearance on Squid Game.