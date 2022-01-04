Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 4, 2022 / 2:48 PM

Korean sci-fi thriller 'The Silent Sea' hits Top 3 on Netflix charts

By Kim Myung-il & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
Korean sci-fi thriller 'The Silent Sea' hits Top 3 on Netflix charts
South Korean sci-fi mystery thriller "The Silent Sea" debuted on December 24, hitting No. 3 on the global Netflix charts. Photo courtesy of Netflix

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean sci-fi thriller The Silent Sea has made it into the global Top 3 on Netflix, though it failed to repeat the success of other Korean hits like Squid Game and Hellbound.

After its premiere on Dec. 24, The Silent Sea took the No. 7 spot on Netflix and rose to the third slot last week, according to FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data. As of Tuesday, it remained at the sixth position.

Advertisement

The Netflix original series still topped the charts in Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, on Monday. In the United States, it hit No. 3 last week but slid to No. 9 on Tuesday.

Squid Game and Hellbound topped the Netflix charts last year. The former has become the most-viewed Netflix show to date.

The Silent Sea, which was directed by Choi Hang-yong, depicts a dangerous 24-hour mission on the moon, in which astronauts try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility.

The eight-episode show is set in a dystopian 2075, in which Earth is struck by a water shortage due to desertification. The perilous space mission is focused on discovering classified secrets.

Advertisement

The thriller is an adaptation of a 2014 short film with an identical title by Choi. The 37-minute project was reproduced with the support of Netflix.

"There are a lot of space-related movies and series, but not necessarily about the moon. Although we live close to the moon, I realized that we aren't well aware of it. This prompted me to shoot a sci-fi drama," Choi said in an online press conference after the show's launch.

The drama stars Korean actors Bae Doo-na, Gong Yoo and Lee Joon.

In 2019, Bae starred in Kingdom, a period zombie thriller that was also South Korea's first Netflix original series. Gong made his Netflix debut last year with a brief appearance on Squid Game.

Read More

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga have recovered from COVID-19 South Korea's Moon wants peace declaration with North in final months of presidency TVXQ's Max Changmin shares 'Devil' release schedule

Latest Headlines

Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, cancels 'Late Night' for the week
TV // 2 hours ago
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, cancels 'Late Night' for the week
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has canceled his talkshow "Late Night" for the remainder of the week as a result.
'Wolf Like Me' trailer shows Isla Fisher keep secret from Josh Gad
TV // 2 hours ago
'Wolf Like Me' trailer shows Isla Fisher keep secret from Josh Gad
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Wolf Like Me," a new horror-romantic comedy series starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, is coming to Peacock on Jan. 13.
'The Apprentice': BBC introduces Season 16 contestants
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Apprentice': BBC introduces Season 16 contestants
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "The Apprentice" Season 16 will feature 16 new contestants and premiere Thursday on BBC One.
Jesse Palmer says hosting is 'way less stressful' than being the 'Bachelor'
TV // 4 hours ago
Jesse Palmer says hosting is 'way less stressful' than being the 'Bachelor'
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Jesse Palmer discussed moving from star to host on ABC's "The Bachelor" while appearing on Good Morning America on Tuesday.
Ming-Na Wen says 'The Book of Boba Fett' character is 'dream role'
TV // 4 hours ago
Ming-Na Wen says 'The Book of Boba Fett' character is 'dream role'
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand in the Disney+ series "The Book of Boba Fett," discussed the role in a new featurette.
'This is Us' cast reflect on series: 'All good things must come to an end'
TV // 7 hours ago
'This is Us' cast reflect on series: 'All good things must come to an end'
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz of "This is Us" discussed how the series is coming to an end and their experience on the family drama while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Anthony Anderson says 'Black-ish' is 'appointment television' for the Obamas
TV // 8 hours ago
Anthony Anderson says 'Black-ish' is 'appointment television' for the Obamas
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Anthony Anderson discussed how Michelle Obama will be guest-starring on "Black-ish" and how the Obamas are fans of the show while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar reunites with Paul Heyman
TV // 8 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar reunites with Paul Heyman
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was reunited with his longtime advocate Paul Heyman on WWE "Raw."
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
TV // 17 hours ago
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" continues on HBO Max in the same vein as "The Suicide Squad." The action is lesser, but the raunchy comedy and musical aesthetic remain strong.
'Snowpiercer' trailer reveals warming Earth
TV // 1 day ago
'Snowpiercer' trailer reveals warming Earth
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- TNT released a full trailer for "Snowpiercer" Season 3 Monday. The longer trailer shows glimpses of warm spots on the Earth and how Asha (Archie Panjabi) has survived for eight years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
TV review: 'Peacemaker' will please 'Suicide Squad' fans
Thieving coconut crab snips through golfer's club on Christmas Island
Thieving coconut crab snips through golfer's club on Christmas Island
Pictures of the Year: UPI's top entertainment images of 2021
Pictures of the Year: UPI's top entertainment images of 2021
Screening of documentary marking Betty White's 100th birthday to proceed
Screening of documentary marking Betty White's 100th birthday to proceed
Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Israel reports world's first 'flurona' influenza-COVID double infection
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement