'The Apprentice': BBC introduces Season 16 contestants

.@BBCApprentice is back in business! @MattEdmondson's here to introduce us to this year's hopefuls with his own alternative interviews. It's time to Meet The Candidates...#TheApprentice / Watch from 6 Jan at 9pm / @BBC iPlayer pic.twitter.com/C1RQ4nsn4f— BBC (@BBC) January 4, 2022

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- BBC One is giving a glimpse of The Apprentice Season 16 contestants.

The network shared a video Tuesday that introduces the season's 16 new contestants.

Advertisement

In the video, Matt Edmondson meets the candidates, who show off quirky skills, including vibrating their eyes, folding their tongue, and juggling.

The contestants also share their more traditional skills.

"What makes me me is I really love socializing and building relationships with people," Brittany Carter, 25, says.

The Season 16 contestants are:

Aaron Willis, 38, a flight operations instructor

Akeem Bundu-Kamara, 29, a financial firm strategy manager

Akshay Thakrar, 28, a digital marketing agency owner

Alex Short, 27, a commercial cleaning company owner

Amy Anzel, 48, a beauty brand owner

Brittany Carter, 25, a hotel front of house manager

Conor Gilsenan, 28, a sales executive

Francesca Kennedy Wallbank, 26, a sustainability company owner

Harry Mahmood, 35, a regional operations manager

Harpreet Kaur, 30, a dessert parlor owner

Kathryn Louise Burn, 29, an online pajama shop owner

Navid Sole, 27, a pharmacist

Nick Showering, 31, a finance manager

Shama Amin, 41, a daycare owner

Sophie Wilding, 32, a boutique cocktail bar owner

Stephanie Affleck, 28, an online children's store owner

Advertisement

Season 16 will feature returning host Alan Sugar and his aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell. The season premieres Thursday on BBC One.