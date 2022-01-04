'The Apprentice': BBC introduces Season 16 contestants

.@BBCApprentice is back in business! @MattEdmondson's here to introduce us to this year's hopefuls with his own alternative interviews. It's time to Meet The Candidates...#TheApprentice / Watch from 6 Jan at 9pm / @BBC iPlayer pic.twitter.com/C1RQ4nsn4f— BBC (@BBC) January 4, 2022
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- BBC One is giving a glimpse of The Apprentice Season 16 contestants.
The network shared a video Tuesday that introduces the season's 16 new contestants.
In the video, Matt Edmondson meets the candidates, who show off quirky skills, including vibrating their eyes, folding their tongue, and juggling.
The contestants also share their more traditional skills.
"What makes me me is I really love socializing and building relationships with people," Brittany Carter, 25, says.
The Season 16 contestants are:
Aaron Willis, 38, a flight operations instructor
Akeem Bundu-Kamara, 29, a financial firm strategy manager
Akshay Thakrar, 28, a digital marketing agency owner
Alex Short, 27, a commercial cleaning company owner
Amy Anzel, 48, a beauty brand owner
Brittany Carter, 25, a hotel front of house manager
Conor Gilsenan, 28, a sales executive
Francesca Kennedy Wallbank, 26, a sustainability company owner
Harry Mahmood, 35, a regional operations manager
Harpreet Kaur, 30, a dessert parlor owner
Kathryn Louise Burn, 29, an online pajama shop owner
Navid Sole, 27, a pharmacist
Nick Showering, 31, a finance manager
Shama Amin, 41, a daycare owner
Sophie Wilding, 32, a boutique cocktail bar owner
Stephanie Affleck, 28, an online children's store owner
Season 16 will feature returning host Alan Sugar and his aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell. The season premieres Thursday on BBC One.