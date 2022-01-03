Trending
Jan. 3, 2022

'Space Force': Steve Carell series to return for Season 2 in February

By Annie Martin
Steve Carell plays General Mark R. Naird on "Space Force." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Space Force Season 2 is coming to Netflix in February.

The streaming service shared a poster and release date, Feb. 18, for the season Monday on Twitter.

The poster features Steve Carell as Mark R. Naird, the Chief of Space Operations at Space Force, John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory, Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci, Diana Silvers as Erin Naird and Tawny Newsome as Captain Angela Ali.

"Not even gravity can keep them down. Space Force returns on February 18," the caption reads.

Space Force is created by Carell and Greg Daniels, who previously worked together on The Office. The series follows Naird (Carell) and his team at a fictional version of the United States Space Force, the space service branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Space Force premiered in May 2020. The first season also featured Lisa Kudrow, Don Lake, Noah Emmerich, Jane Lynch and Jimmy O. Yang.

Carell will also star in the new FX psychological thriller series The Patient.

