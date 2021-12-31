Advertisement
Dec. 31, 2021 / 10:08 AM

Grag Queen crowned winner on 'Queen of the Universe'

By Karen Butler
Grag Queen crowned winner on 'Queen of the Universe'
Grag Queen won Season 1 of the competition series, "Queen of the Universe." Photo by Guy Levy/Paramount+

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Grag Queen was crowned the winner of the Paramount+ singing competition series, Queen of the Universe, on Thursday night.

Grag Queen beat out fellow finalists Ada Vox and Aria B. Cassadine for the title and a $250,000 cash prize.

"It feels amazing! I can go to the medic. I don't look at the prices anymore. I can give my mother and father a very good living. I just want us to be protected and healthy. I don't really feel like a millionaire right now, but I get used to the good things very, very fast," the Brazilian artist told Variety, adding that "a caramel wig that touches my ass" is also on the shopping list.

Comedian and interviewer Graham Norton hosted the show, which is from the creators of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The judges were Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Leona Lewis and Vanessa Williams.

