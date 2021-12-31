Advertisement
TV
Dec. 31, 2021 / 2:08 PM

'All of Us Are Dead' Korean zombie series to premiere on Netflix Jan. 28

By Karen Butler

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its live-action adaptation of Joo Dong-geun's popular teen horror webtoon, All of Us Are Dead, is set to debut on Jan. 28.

The Korean TV show is a collaboration between director Lee JQ and writer Chun Sung-il.

It "follows a group of students trapped in a high school who find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school," according to a synopsis.

The cast includes Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee You-Mi and Lim Jae-hyeok.

