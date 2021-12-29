'Cobra Kai' stars prepare to take a leap in Season 4 clip

William Zabka (L) and Ralph Macchio reprise Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso in the Netflix series "Cobra Kai." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Cobra Kai Season 4. The streaming service shared a clip from the season Wednesday featuring William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence. Advertisement

The footage shows Johnny (Zabka) challenge the students to jump from one roof to another as part of their training.

"If you wanna be an eagle, first you gotta learn how to fly," Johnny says.

Netflix released a clip Tuesday that shows Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) challenge the students to catch a fish with their bare hands.

Cobra Kai is a reboot and sequel series to the Karate Kid films, which were released between 1984 and 1994. Zabka and Macchio starred together in the first movie and reprised their roles for Cobra Kai.

Season 4 will see Johnny, Daniel and their students work together in hopes of winning the All Valley Karate Tournament.

Netflix shared posters for the season earlier this month.

Cobra Kai Season 4 will premiere Friday on Netflix.