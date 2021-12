1/2

Judy Parfitt's "Call the Midwife" will have its Season 11 premiere Sunday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Season 11 of Call the Midwife is set to premiere on the BBC and BBCiPlayer Sunday. The cast includes Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Leonie Elliott, Stephen McGann, Daniel Laurie, Fenella Woolgar, Georgie Glen and Zephryn Taitte. Advertisement

The drama follows a group of nurse midwives in 1950s and '60s London.

A brief, upbeat teaser released on Tuesday for the new season shows nuns, nurses and patients celebrating the birth of a baby.

Ready to get back in the habit? Call the Midwife returns from 2 Jan at 8pm on @BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer. Here's a sneak peek ⬇️ https://t.co/YXBY2w3wdC— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) December 28, 2021