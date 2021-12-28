'Queer Eye' stars visit Texas in Season 6 trailer

1/3

Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown, from left to right, will return in "Queer Eye" Season 6. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Queer Eye Season 6. The streaming service shared a trailer for the new season Monday. Advertisement

The preview shows Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski visit Texas, where they help new people transform their lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"2020 was a hard year for all of us," Brown says.

"However, it's a moment to really remind ourselves of what really matters to us, which is each other," France adds.

Season 6 will feature 10 episodes. The new people include Tammy, a "two-step dance instructor at her family-owned honkey-tonk" and Josh, who is "charming and wonderful, but he doesn't shower half the time."

"Grab a Texas-sized box of tissues y'all because the Fab 5 are bringing love and light to the Lone Star State. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans," an official description reads.

Queer Eye is a reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The new season will premiere Friday on Netflix.