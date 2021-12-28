'Cobra Kai' stars go fishing in Season 4 clip

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Cobra Kai Season 4.
The streaming service shared a clip from the season Tuesday featuring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso.
The footage shows Daniel (Macchio) challenge Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and other Eagle Fang Karate dojo students to catch a fish with their bare hands.
"So the first to succeed will have the honor of leading class all week. And you get to pick out what flavor Gatorade I buy next," Daniel says.
Cobra Kai is a reboot and sequel series to the Karate Kid films, which were released between 1984 and 1994. Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel Russo and Johnny Lawrence.
Season 4 will see Daniel, Johnny (Zabka) and their students work together to win the All Valley Karate Tournament.
Netflix shared posters for the season earlier this month.
Cobra Kai Season 4 will premiere Friday on Netflix.