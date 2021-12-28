Trending
Dec. 28, 2021 / 1:14 PM

'Cobra Kai' stars go fishing in Season 4 clip

By Annie Martin
William Zabka (L) and Ralph Macchio play Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso on the Netflix series "Cobra Kai." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Cobra Kai Season 4.

The streaming service shared a clip from the season Tuesday featuring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso.

The footage shows Daniel (Macchio) challenge Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and other Eagle Fang Karate dojo students to catch a fish with their bare hands.

"So the first to succeed will have the honor of leading class all week. And you get to pick out what flavor Gatorade I buy next," Daniel says.

Cobra Kai is a reboot and sequel series to the Karate Kid films, which were released between 1984 and 1994. Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel Russo and Johnny Lawrence.

Season 4 will see Daniel, Johnny (Zabka) and their students work together to win the All Valley Karate Tournament.

Netflix shared posters for the season earlier this month.

Cobra Kai Season 4 will premiere Friday on Netflix.

