'Cheer' stars struggle with fame, scandal in Season 2 trailer

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Cheer Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring the Navarro College Bulldogs cheerleading team.

The preview shows the Navarro College cheerleaders struggle with fame following the success of Season 1. The team also grapples with the sexual misconduct allegations against their teammate Jerry Harris.

In addition, Navarro College prepares to take on Trinity Valley Community College.

"As both teams push for the 2021 championship in Daytona, familiar faces take compelling detours and new contenders make a name for themselves,"

Cheer features Navarro coach Monica Aldama and athletes Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, Lexi Brumback and La'Darius Marshall.

Variety said Netflix started secretly filming Season 2 in January 2020. Production was shut down due to COVID-19 but resumed again in September 2020.

Cheer Season 2 premieres Jan. 12, 2022 on Netflix.