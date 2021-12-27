Trending
Dec. 27, 2021 / 7:52 AM

'Insecure' stars reflect after series finale airs on HBO

By Karen Butler
Issa Rae's "Insecure" has wrapped its five-season run on HBO. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The fifth and final season of the dramedy Insecure ended Sunday night on HBO.

Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore created the show, which was inspired by Rae's web series, Awkward Black Girl.

Rae co-starred with Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis and Natasha Rothwell.

The series' cast and creative team took to Twitter as the finale aired to reflect on their experiences making the show.

"I love y'all. Thank you for 5 seasons. #InsecureHBO," Rae tweeted.

"When I say @IssaRae the person is as bomb and genuine as she seems, it's an understatement. She's one of the best people I know. Periodt! #InsecureHBO," showrunner Prentice Penny posted.

Penny added: "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't stressed how the finale was received. I did NOT want to direct it. I was scared of the heat it would get if it didn't measure up. Which is the exact reason why I know I needed to. So glad y'all received it in the spirit it was made. #InsecureHBO."

"It's nearly 7AM in London and I haven't slept but I wouldn't have missed sharing the @insecurehbo finale with you all for the world. My heart is full. #grateful #InsecureHBO," Rothwell said.

"It was always her," Ellis tweeted, referring to the relationship between Issa and her beau, his character, Lawrence. "The love story some of y'all loved and some of y'all loved to hate. #IssaLaw #InsecureHBO."

Former Scandal star Kerry Washington directed several episodes of Insecure.

"Television will never be the same because of the ceilings @IssaRae, this talented cast, and this phenomenal crew shattered," Washington wrote online Sunday. "Thank you for letting me be a small piece of this gigantic legacy. It may be the end, but ya'll are just getting started #InsecureSeriesFinale."

Broadway actor Jelani Alladin also celebrated the show's success.

"ISSA. RAE. HAD. A. VISION. THEN. WORKED. HER. ASS. OFF. TILL. IT. CAME. TO. PASS. WE. THANK. HER. AND. ALL. THOSE. WHO. BELIEVED. IN. HER. VISION." Alladin tweeted.

