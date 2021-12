Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum J.J. Lane and his wife Kayla Hughes have announced they are expecting their first child together.

"Won't be able to unwrap this present until July!" Lane captioned an Instagram photo of him, Hughes and Lane's daughter, Gemma, who is holding up ultrasound scans.

The family is standing in front of an indoor Christmas tree in Colorado.

Lane and Hughes got married in February 2020.