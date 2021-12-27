'Neighbours' promo teases new scandals, romance

New Year, New Places, New Scandal, New Romance, New Beginnings, New Tragedy... Neighbours returns on Monday 3rd at 2:30pm on @channel5_tv Also stream, for free, on #My5 https://t.co/TMU3l2KkuE pic.twitter.com/taPkxh4XYj— Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) December 27, 2021

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Channel 5 is teasing the return of popular soap opera Neighbours.

The network shared a promo for the Australian drama Monday on Twitter.

The video teases new beginnings, scandal, romance and tragedy for the residents of Erinsborough, including a death.

"New Year, New Places, New Scandal, New Romance, New Beginnings, New Tragedy..." the post reads.

The series will return with new episodes Jan. 3 on Channel 5.

Neighbours is created by Reg Watson and stars Stephan Dennis, Geoff Paine, Annie Jones, Lucinda Cowden, Richard Huggett, Jacinta Stapleton and Chris Milligan.

The series originally premiered on Seven Network in 1985.