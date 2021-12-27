Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 27, 2021 / 12:42 PM

Joe Montana docuseries to premiere Jan. 6 on Peacock

By Annie Martin
1/3
Joe Montana docuseries to premiere Jan. 6 on Peacock
"Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure," a new series about retired professional football player Joe Montana, is coming to Peacock. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure.

The streaming service shared a trailer and release date for the docuseries Monday.

Advertisement

Cool Under Pressure is a 6-part docuseries featuring unknown stories about retired professional football player Joe Montana, including doubt from his coaches, controversies with teammates, and his own insecurities.

The show features exclusive footage and interviews with NFL personalities including Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, George Seifert, Ed Debartolo, Peyton Manning, Magic Johnson and Ken Griffey Jr.

Montana, known as "Joe Cool" and "the Comeback Kid," joined the NFL in 1979 and retired in 1995. He spent most of his career as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cool Under Pressure trailer features Montana and moments from his career.

The first two episodes of Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will premiere Jan. 6 on Peacock, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly.

Advertisement

Read More

Meghan King confirms split from Cuffe Biden Owens: 'I'm shocked and saddened' Netflix: What's coming and going in January 2022 Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Neighbours' promo teases new scandals, romance
TV // 2 hours ago
'Neighbours' promo teases new scandals, romance
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Soap opera "Neighbours" will return with new episodes Jan. 3 on Channel 5.
'Bachelor' Nation: J.J. Lane, Kayla Hughes expecting first child
TV // 4 hours ago
'Bachelor' Nation: J.J. Lane, Kayla Hughes expecting first child
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- J.J. Lane and his wife Kayla Hughes have announced they are expecting their first child together.
'Insecure' stars reflect after series finale airs on HBO
TV // 5 hours ago
'Insecure' stars reflect after series finale airs on HBO
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The fifth and final season of the dramedy "Insecure" ended Sunday night on HBO.
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 sweeps you up in new drama
TV // 10 hours ago
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 sweeps you up in new drama
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 makes Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) pay off for both new and old fans, introduces endearing new characters and turns the young cast into mentors.
'Bridgerton' Season 2 to debut on Netflix March 25
TV // 2 days ago
'Bridgerton' Season 2 to debut on Netflix March 25
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The 19th century British romance, "Bridgerton," will kick off its second season on March 25, Netflix announced Saturday.
'Atlanta' Season 3 to debut on FX March 24
TV // 4 days ago
'Atlanta' Season 3 to debut on FX March 24
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- FX has announced that Season 3 of its rap-industry comedy, "Atlanta," is scheduled to premiere on March 24.
'Dancing on Ice': Oti Mabuse to serve as judge in Season 14
TV // 5 days ago
'Dancing on Ice': Oti Mabuse to serve as judge in Season 14
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Strictly Come Dancing" pro Oti Mabuse will replace John Barrowman as a judge on the ITV series "Dancing on Ice."
'The Book of Boba Fett' featurette teases action, drama to come
TV // 5 days ago
'The Book of Boba Fett' featurette teases action, drama to come
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "The Book of Boba Fett," a new series set in the "Star Wars" universe, will premiere Dec. 29 on Disney+.
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
TV // 5 days ago
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Tapings of episodes of "The Wendy Williams Show" and "Nick Cannon" have been canceled because of the rise in cases of COVID-19 in New York City.
Season 5 of 'Snowfall' to debut Feb. 23
TV // 5 days ago
Season 5 of 'Snowfall' to debut Feb. 23
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of Season 5 of "Snowfall," starring Damson Idris, are scheduled to debut on FX Feb. 23.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 sweeps you up in new drama
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 sweeps you up in new drama
Jojo announces engagement to Dexter Darden
Jojo announces engagement to Dexter Darden
'Big Little Lies,' 'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallee dead at 58
'Big Little Lies,' 'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallee dead at 58
Meghan King confirms split from Cuffe Biden Owens: 'I'm shocked and saddened'
Meghan King confirms split from Cuffe Biden Owens: 'I'm shocked and saddened'
Nick Cannon shares Christmas photos of him with his kids after son Zen's death
Nick Cannon shares Christmas photos of him with his kids after son Zen's death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement