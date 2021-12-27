Joe Montana docuseries to premiere Jan. 6 on Peacock

1/3

"Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure," a new series about retired professional football player Joe Montana, is coming to Peacock. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure. The streaming service shared a trailer and release date for the docuseries Monday. Advertisement

Cool Under Pressure is a 6-part docuseries featuring unknown stories about retired professional football player Joe Montana, including doubt from his coaches, controversies with teammates, and his own insecurities.

The show features exclusive footage and interviews with NFL personalities including Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, George Seifert, Ed Debartolo, Peyton Manning, Magic Johnson and Ken Griffey Jr.

Montana, known as "Joe Cool" and "the Comeback Kid," joined the NFL in 1979 and retired in 1995. He spent most of his career as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cool Under Pressure trailer features Montana and moments from his career.

The first two episodes of Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will premiere Jan. 6 on Peacock, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly.