'Bridgerton' Season 2 to debut on Netflix March 25

"Bridgerton" will kick off its second season on March 25. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The 19th century British romance, Bridgerton, will kick off its second season on March 25, Netflix announced Saturday. The news broke exactly a year after the first season premiered on the streaming service. Advertisement

Season 2 will follow wealthy Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) search for a wife. It will co-star Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel, Julie Andrews, Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young.

Based on the Julia Quinn book series of the same name, the Shonda Rhimes-produced costume drama has already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.