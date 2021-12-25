Advertisement
Dec. 25, 2021 / 11:06 AM

'Bridgerton' Season 2 to debut on Netflix March 25

By Karen Butler
"Bridgerton" will kick off its second season on March 25. Photo courtesy of Netflix 

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The 19th century British romance, Bridgerton, will kick off its second season on March 25, Netflix announced Saturday.

The news broke exactly a year after the first season premiered on the streaming service.

Season 2 will follow wealthy Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) search for a wife. It will co-star Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel, Julie Andrews, Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young.

Based on the Julia Quinn book series of the same name, the Shonda Rhimes-produced costume drama has already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.

'Atlanta' Season 3 to debut on FX March 24
TV // 2 days ago
'Atlanta' Season 3 to debut on FX March 24
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- FX has announced that Season 3 of its rap-industry comedy, "Atlanta," is scheduled to premiere on March 24.
'Dancing on Ice': Oti Mabuse to serve as judge in Season 14
TV // 2 days ago
'Dancing on Ice': Oti Mabuse to serve as judge in Season 14
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Strictly Come Dancing" pro Oti Mabuse will replace John Barrowman as a judge on the ITV series "Dancing on Ice."
'The Book of Boba Fett' featurette teases action, drama to come
TV // 3 days ago
'The Book of Boba Fett' featurette teases action, drama to come
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "The Book of Boba Fett," a new series set in the "Star Wars" universe, will premiere Dec. 29 on Disney+.
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
TV // 3 days ago
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Tapings of episodes of "The Wendy Williams Show" and "Nick Cannon" have been canceled because of the rise in cases of COVID-19 in New York City.
Season 5 of 'Snowfall' to debut Feb. 23
TV // 3 days ago
Season 5 of 'Snowfall' to debut Feb. 23
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of Season 5 of "Snowfall," starring Damson Idris, are scheduled to debut on FX Feb. 23.
FOX cancels live New Year's 'Toast & Roast' special because of COVID-19
TV // 3 days ago
FOX cancels live New Year's 'Toast & Roast' special because of COVID-19
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- FOX has canceled its planned live broadcast of the New Year's special, "Toast & Roast 2022" starring former "Community" cast mates Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, because of the rising number of cases of COVID-19.
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale
TV // 3 days ago
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on Tuesday's Season 18 finale of "The Bachelorette" on ABC.
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
TV // 3 days ago
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Tom Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and the rest of the "Reno 911!" gang discuss recovering from Quibi and making the Paramount+ special "Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon."
'I am Georgina': Georgina Rodriguez winks in teaser for Netflix series
TV // 3 days ago
'I am Georgina': Georgina Rodriguez winks in teaser for Netflix series
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "I am Georgina," a new reality series featuring Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo and their family, is coming to Netflix in January.
'1883' is Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere
TV // 3 days ago
'1883' is Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "1883," the "Yellowstone" prequel series starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, broke records with its premiere.
