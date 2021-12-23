'Atlanta' Season 3 to debut on FX March 24

1/5

Donald Glover's "Atlanta" will return for a third season after a three-year hiatus on March 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- FX has announced that Season 3 of its rap-industry comedy, Atlanta, is scheduled to premiere on March 24. Created by and starring Donald Glover, the Emmy-winning show is returning after a three-year hiatus. Advertisement

The 10-episode, third season takes place almost entirely in Europe.

The cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.

"We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, said in a statement Wednesday.

"Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great."