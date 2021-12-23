'Atlanta' Season 3 to debut on FX March 24

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- FX has announced that Season 3 of its rap-industry comedy, Atlanta, is scheduled to premiere on March 24.
Created by and starring Donald Glover, the Emmy-winning show is returning after a three-year hiatus.
The 10-episode, third season takes place almost entirely in Europe.
The cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.
"We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, said in a statement Wednesday.
"Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great."