Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 23, 2021 / 8:40 AM

'Atlanta' Season 3 to debut on FX March 24

By Karen Butler
1/5
'Atlanta' Season 3 to debut on FX March 24
Donald Glover's "Atlanta" will return for a third season after a three-year hiatus on March 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- FX has announced that Season 3 of its rap-industry comedy, Atlanta, is scheduled to premiere on March 24.

Created by and starring Donald Glover, the Emmy-winning show is returning after a three-year hiatus.

Advertisement

The 10-episode, third season takes place almost entirely in Europe.

The cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.

"We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, said in a statement Wednesday.

"Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great."

Read More

Michael Keaton to play Batman again in HBO Max's 'Batgirl' Season 5 of 'Snowfall' to debut Feb. 23 LaMonica Garrett celebrates '1883' inclusion of Black cowboys Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'

Latest Headlines

'Dancing on Ice': Oti Mabuse to serve as judge in Season 14
TV // 20 hours ago
'Dancing on Ice': Oti Mabuse to serve as judge in Season 14
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Strictly Come Dancing" pro Oti Mabuse will replace John Barrowman as a judge on the ITV series "Dancing on Ice."
'The Book of Boba Fett' featurette teases action, drama to come
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Book of Boba Fett' featurette teases action, drama to come
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "The Book of Boba Fett," a new series set in the "Star Wars" universe, will premiere Dec. 29 on Disney+.
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
TV // 23 hours ago
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Tapings of episodes of "The Wendy Williams Show" and "Nick Cannon" have been canceled because of the rise in cases of COVID-19 in New York City.
Season 5 of 'Snowfall' to debut Feb. 23
TV // 1 day ago
Season 5 of 'Snowfall' to debut Feb. 23
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of Season 5 of "Snowfall," starring Damson Idris, are scheduled to debut on FX Feb. 23.
FOX cancels live New Year's 'Toast & Roast' special because of COVID-19
TV // 1 day ago
FOX cancels live New Year's 'Toast & Roast' special because of COVID-19
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- FOX has canceled its planned live broadcast of the New Year's special, "Toast & Roast 2022" starring former "Community" cast mates Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, because of the rising number of cases of COVID-19.
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale
TV // 1 day ago
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on Tuesday's Season 18 finale of "The Bachelorette" on ABC.
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
TV // 1 day ago
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Tom Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and the rest of the "Reno 911!" gang discuss recovering from Quibi and making the Paramount+ special "Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon."
'I am Georgina': Georgina Rodriguez winks in teaser for Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
'I am Georgina': Georgina Rodriguez winks in teaser for Netflix series
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "I am Georgina," a new reality series featuring Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo and their family, is coming to Netflix in January.
'1883' is Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere
TV // 1 day ago
'1883' is Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "1883," the "Yellowstone" prequel series starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, broke records with its premiere.
BBC Three to relaunch with 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World'
TV // 1 day ago
BBC Three to relaunch with 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- BBC Three will relaunch in February with new series "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin to divorce after nine years of marriage
Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin to divorce after nine years of marriage
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement