Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 22, 2021 / 9:31 AM

Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19

By Karen Butler
1/5
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
Wendy Williams' show will be on hiatus until Jan. 10 because of a coronavirus surge in New York City. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Tapings of episodes of The Wendy Williams Show and Nick Cannon have been canceled because of the rise in cases of COVID-19 in New York City.

Williams, who has Graves disease, has been off the show since September as she focuses on her health issues. Guest hosts have been filling in for her while she is away.

Advertisement

"Due to the growing number of new COVID-19 cases and to ensure a safe return for our crew members and staff, "The Wendy Williams Show" will now return with new live episodes on Monday, January 10, rather than Monday, January 3, as previously scheduled," the talk show's Instagram account said Tuesday.

"@MichaelRapaport, @KymWhitley & @FinesseMitchell and @sherrieshepherd will guest host the shows as previously announced. We continue to observe all relevant New York City health and safety protocols, and wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season."

"Due to the growing number of new COVID-19 cases and to ensure a safe return for our crew members and staff, "Nick Cannon" will now return with new episodes on Monday, January 10, instead of Monday, January 3, as previously scheduled," Cannon posted on Instagram Tuesday.

Advertisement

"We continue to observe all relevant New York City health and safety protocols, and wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season."

FOX also announced it has canceled its planned live broadcast of the New Year's special, Toast & Roast 2022 starring former Community castmates Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, because of the coronavirus surge.

Advertisement

Six and The Lion King were the latest Broadway shows to cancel performances until after Christmas because of COVID-19. They join a list that includes Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Ain't Too Proud and Hadestown.

Radio City Music Hall's Christmas Spectacular with the Rockettes was also recently canceled for the rest of the season due to COVID-19, while last weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live was broadcast with mostly pre-recorded segments, few cast members and no live musical performance or audience.

Performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical Cinderella have also been canceled in London until February.

Read More

FOX cancels live New Year's 'Toast & Roast' special because of COVID-19 Season 5 of 'Snowfall' to debut Feb. 23 LaMonica Garrett celebrates '1883' inclusion of Black cowboys Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'

Latest Headlines

Season 5 of 'Snowfall' to debut Feb. 23
TV // 1 hour ago
Season 5 of 'Snowfall' to debut Feb. 23
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of Season 5 of "Snowfall," starring Damson Idris, are scheduled to debut on FX Feb. 23.
FOX cancels live New Year's 'Toast & Roast' special because of COVID-19
TV // 2 hours ago
FOX cancels live New Year's 'Toast & Roast' special because of COVID-19
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- FOX has canceled its planned live broadcast of the New Year's special, "Toast & Roast 2022" starring former "Community" cast mates Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, because of the rising number of cases of COVID-19.
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale
TV // 3 hours ago
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on Tuesday's Season 18 finale of "The Bachelorette" on ABC.
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
TV // 5 hours ago
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Tom Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and the rest of the "Reno 911!" gang discuss recovering from Quibi and making the Paramount+ special "Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon."
'I am Georgina': Georgina Rodriguez winks in teaser for Netflix series
TV // 20 hours ago
'I am Georgina': Georgina Rodriguez winks in teaser for Netflix series
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "I am Georgina," a new reality series featuring Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo and their family, is coming to Netflix in January.
'1883' is Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere
TV // 22 hours ago
'1883' is Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "1883," the "Yellowstone" prequel series starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, broke records with its premiere.
BBC Three to relaunch with 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World'
TV // 1 day ago
BBC Three to relaunch with 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- BBC Three will relaunch in February with new series "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World."
WWE 'Raw': Big E, Bobby Lashley form temporary alliance
TV // 1 day ago
WWE 'Raw': Big E, Bobby Lashley form temporary alliance
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Big E and Bobby Lashley were forced to form an unlikely tag team in order to take on the likes of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on "Raw."
'Uncommon History of Very Common Things' returns Jan. 1 on Crackle
TV // 1 day ago
'Uncommon History of Very Common Things' returns Jan. 1 on Crackle
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Crackle series "The Uncommon History of Very Common Things" is returning with six new episodes starting on Jan. 1.
Kendrick Sampson says 'Insecure' explores 'gray areas that make us human'
TV // 1 day ago
Kendrick Sampson says 'Insecure' explores 'gray areas that make us human'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Kendrick Sampson discussed his HBO series "Insecure" and what makes the show great as it heads into its series finale while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
Movie review: 'The Matrix Resurrections' is not a rehash
Movie review: 'The Matrix Resurrections' is not a rehash
'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott, Linda Phan expecting first child
'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott, Linda Phan expecting first child
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
'Jeopardy!' returns Monday with reigning champion Amy Schneider
'Jeopardy!' returns Monday with reigning champion Amy Schneider
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement