Dec. 22, 2021 / 7:00 AM / Updated at 8:00 AM

FOX cancels live New Year's 'Toast & Roast' special because of COVID-19

By Karen Butler
Joel McHale will not be hosting FOX's "Toast & Roast" New Year's special as planned due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- FOX has canceled its planned live broadcast of the New Year's special, Toast & Roast 2022 starring former Community castmates Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, because of the rising number of cases of COVID-19.

Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Billy Idol, Pink and Trace Adkins were slated to perform at the event.

"While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for FOX's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards," the network said in a statement Tuesday.

"We will not be moving forward with FOX's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022 in New York. The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance. Replacement programming for New Year's Eve on FOX will be announced in the coming days."

Jeong retweeted a link to a media report with the headline, "FOX wisely cancels New Year's show over omicron concerns."

The comedian commented: "Totally agree. Stay safe."

Six and The Lion King are the latest Broadway shows to cancel performances until after Christmas because of COVID-19. They join a list that includes Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Ain't Too Proud and Hadestown.

Radio City Music Hall's Christmas Spectacular with the Rockettes was also recently canceled for the rest of the season due to COVID-19, while last weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live was broadcast with mostly pre-recorded segments, few cast members and no live musical performance or audience.

Performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical Cinderella have also been canceled in London until February.

"I am absolutely devastated that Cinderella has to temporarily close. My life has been devoted to musical theatre. Once again, this wretched virus has put paid to the joy of entertaining audiences, something that I hold so dear," Webber tweeted Tuesday.

"Sadly this is the right thing to do, not just for the safety of our cast, musicians and backstage crew, but for the quality of the show we give our audiences who travel long distances and make significant investments to come and see us. Rest assured, Cinderella will re-open as soon as this wave is licked and we know we can give our audiences the fantastic time they deserve."

