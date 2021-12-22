Season 5 of 'Snowfall' to debut Feb. 23

1/2

Damon Idris' "Snowfall" will kick off its fifth season on Feb. 23. Photo courtesy of FX

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of Season 5 of Snowfall, starring Damson Idris, are scheduled to debut on FX Feb. 23. The shows will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. Advertisement

"Snowfall is enjoying a justly deserved burst of success with Season 4, and we're excited to follow it up with another explosive season early next year," Eric Schrier -- president of FX Entertainment -- said in a statement Tuesday.

"Our thanks to everyone on the creative team, the remarkable cast and crew who make Snowfall one of the best series on television."

Created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, the drama is about a young crack cocaine kingpin in 1980s Los Angeles.