Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 22, 2021 / 12:49 PM

'Dancing on Ice': Oti Mabuse to serve as judge in Season 14

By Annie Martin

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Oti Mabuse has joined Dancing on Ice Season 14.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro will replace John Barrowman as a judge on the ITV reality competition series.

Advertisement

Mabuse will serve on the judges panel with Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return as hosts.

"As a professional dancer I have always had so much respect for the skating professionals on Dancing on Ice. It is an exceptional skill that is also beautiful to watch," Mabuse said in a statement.

"I can't wait to see the celebrities thrive as they learn how to ice-skate and to champion the professional skaters as they create incredible choreography," she added. "Having been on both sides of the table, I know a little bit about how they'll be feeling. It's more than an honor and I already can't wait to join the family."

ITV head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe had nothing bur praise for Mabuse.

"Oti is not only a supremely talented dancer and choreographer but she brings enormous fun and energy to all that she does. It's fantastic to be welcoming her to our Ice Panel," Rawcliffe said.

Advertisement

The Season 14 contestants include Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, Love Island alum Liberty Pool, Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt and Paralympian Stef Reid. The pros include Matt Evers, Alexandra Shauman, Łukasz Różycki, Andy Buchanan and Robin Johnstone.

Dancing on Ice Season 14 premieres Jan. 16, 2022, on ITV.

Read More

'Strictly Come Dancing': AJ, Kai withdraw from Season 19 due to injury 'Selling Sunset' stars Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim split up Netflix: What's coming and going in January 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Book of Boba Fett' featurette teases action, drama to come
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Book of Boba Fett' featurette teases action, drama to come
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "The Book of Boba Fett," a new series set in the "Star Wars" universe, will premiere Dec. 29 on Disney+.
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
TV // 3 hours ago
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Tapings of episodes of "The Wendy Williams Show" and "Nick Cannon" have been canceled because of the rise in cases of COVID-19 in New York City.
Season 5 of 'Snowfall' to debut Feb. 23
TV // 4 hours ago
Season 5 of 'Snowfall' to debut Feb. 23
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of Season 5 of "Snowfall," starring Damson Idris, are scheduled to debut on FX Feb. 23.
FOX cancels live New Year's 'Toast & Roast' special because of COVID-19
TV // 5 hours ago
FOX cancels live New Year's 'Toast & Roast' special because of COVID-19
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- FOX has canceled its planned live broadcast of the New Year's special, "Toast & Roast 2022" starring former "Community" cast mates Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, because of the rising number of cases of COVID-19.
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale
TV // 6 hours ago
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on Tuesday's Season 18 finale of "The Bachelorette" on ABC.
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
TV // 8 hours ago
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Tom Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and the rest of the "Reno 911!" gang discuss recovering from Quibi and making the Paramount+ special "Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon."
'I am Georgina': Georgina Rodriguez winks in teaser for Netflix series
TV // 23 hours ago
'I am Georgina': Georgina Rodriguez winks in teaser for Netflix series
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "I am Georgina," a new reality series featuring Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo and their family, is coming to Netflix in January.
'1883' is Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere
TV // 1 day ago
'1883' is Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "1883," the "Yellowstone" prequel series starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, broke records with its premiere.
BBC Three to relaunch with 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World'
TV // 1 day ago
BBC Three to relaunch with 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- BBC Three will relaunch in February with new series "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World."
WWE 'Raw': Big E, Bobby Lashley form temporary alliance
TV // 1 day ago
WWE 'Raw': Big E, Bobby Lashley form temporary alliance
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Big E and Bobby Lashley were forced to form an unlikely tag team in order to take on the likes of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on "Raw."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin to divorce after nine years of marriage
Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin to divorce after nine years of marriage
Movie review: 'The Matrix Resurrections' is not a rehash
Movie review: 'The Matrix Resurrections' is not a rehash
'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement