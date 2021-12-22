'Dancing on Ice': Oti Mabuse to serve as judge in Season 14

Welcome to the Dancing On Ice family, Oti Mabuse! ⛸️❄️ Meet the judges for the brand-new series, returning this January on ITV and ITV Hub. @torvillanddean @OtiMabuse @AshleyBanjo pic.twitter.com/wyJFY3U80a— Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) December 22, 2021

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Oti Mabuse has joined Dancing on Ice Season 14.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro will replace John Barrowman as a judge on the ITV reality competition series.

Mabuse will serve on the judges panel with Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return as hosts.

"As a professional dancer I have always had so much respect for the skating professionals on Dancing on Ice. It is an exceptional skill that is also beautiful to watch," Mabuse said in a statement.

"I can't wait to see the celebrities thrive as they learn how to ice-skate and to champion the professional skaters as they create incredible choreography," she added. "Having been on both sides of the table, I know a little bit about how they'll be feeling. It's more than an honor and I already can't wait to join the family."

ITV head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe had nothing bur praise for Mabuse.

"Oti is not only a supremely talented dancer and choreographer but she brings enormous fun and energy to all that she does. It's fantastic to be welcoming her to our Ice Panel," Rawcliffe said.

The Season 14 contestants include Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, Love Island alum Liberty Pool, Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt and Paralympian Stef Reid. The pros include Matt Evers, Alexandra Shauman, Łukasz Różycki, Andy Buchanan and Robin Johnstone.

Dancing on Ice Season 14 premieres Jan. 16, 2022, on ITV.