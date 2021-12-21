Trending
Dec. 21, 2021

'I am Georgina': Georgina Rodriguez winks in teaser for Netflix series

By Annie Martin

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of the new series I am Georgina.

The streaming service shared a teaser and release date, Jan. 27, 2022, for the reality series Tuesday.

The video shows businesswoman and social media influencer Georgina Rodriguez pose and wink for the camera.

"Many people know my name. But few know who I am," she says in the clip.

I am Georgina will follow Rodriguez in her personal and professional life. Rodriguez is the partner of Cristiano Ronaldo and has three children with the Portuguese soccer star.

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have one child together, 4-year-old daughter Alana, and announced in October that they are expecting twins.

"Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you #blessed," Ronaldo said on Instagram at the time.

Ronaldo said last week that his unborn twins are a girl and a boy.

Ronaldo also has 4-year-old fraternal twins, Eva and Mateo, who were born by surrogate, and an 11-year-old son, Cristiano Jr.

