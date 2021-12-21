Trending
Dec. 21, 2021

'1883' is Paramount+'s most-watched original series premiere

By Annie Martin
Billy Bob Thornton, Sam Elliott and Dawn Olivieri, from left to right, star in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- 1883 broke records with its series premiere this week.

Paramount+ said in a press release Tuesday that the Yellowstone prequel is its most-watched original series premiere of all time.

Sunday's premiere more than doubled the previous record on Paramount+. The show was also the most-social drama series Sunday evening across streaming.

In addition, the 1883 premiere on Paramount Network drew 4.9 million total viewers, making it the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015.

"The results of 1883's debut are truly phenomenal," ViacomCBS Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles said. "The day one streaming numbers, coupled with the results of the linear sampling effort and social response from our audience, show the tremendous promise for this series. We look forward to continuing on this epic journey with our subscribers."

1883 is created by Taylor Sheridan, who also co-created Yellowstone. The series follows a previous generation of Yellowstone's Dutton family as they establish their ranch in Montana.

Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissman, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert star.

"Getting this show out to audiences in 2021 was an epic undertaking," 101 Studios CEO David Glasser said. "We were presented with an almost impossible set of circumstances but we achieved our goal in record-breaking fashion. That success is due to the dedication of the unbelievably gifted cast, crew, ViacomCBS and the passionate vision and leadership of Taylor Sheridan."

New episodes of 1883 will be released Sundays.

Cast members Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the world premiere of "1883." Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

