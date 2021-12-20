Trending
TV
Dec. 20, 2021 / 12:32 PM

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' teaser, photos introduce prequel series

By Annie Martin
1/4
Michelle Yeoh plays Scian in the "Witcher" prequel series "The Witcher: Blood Origin." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The streaming service shared a teaser and photos for The Witcher prequel series Monday featuring Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain and Michelle Yeoh.

The Witcher: Blood Origin takes place 1,200 years before Netflix's The Witcher series. The show explores the creation of the first witcher and the events leading to the Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of men, elves and monsters merged into one.

The teaser introduces Éile (Brown), a warrior turned traveling musician, Fjall (O'Fuarain), a warrior seeking vengeance, and Scian (Yeoh), the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves.

"Every story has a beginning," the post reads. "Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin."

The photos also feature Brown, O'Fuarain and Yeoh and introduce other cast members.

Netflix's Witcher franchise is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. Sapkowski serves as a creative consultant on The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is created by Declan de Barra and also stars Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis and Dylan Moran. Netflix has yet to announce a release date.

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra. Season 2 was released Friday on Netflix.

