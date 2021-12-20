Trending
Dec. 20, 2021 / 12:47 PM

'Real Housewives of New Jersey': Teresa clashes with Melissa, Margaret in Season 12 trailer

By Annie Martin
Teresa Giudice returns to star in "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 12. File Photo by Debby Wong/Shutterstock

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Bravo is giving a glimpse of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12.

The network shared a trailer for the season Monday featuring Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and other cast members.

The preview shows Giudice clash with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, who is married to Giudice's brother Joe Gorga.

"You asked for loyalty? You give loyalty!" Melissa Gorga says during a fight with Giudice.

Giudice's daughter Gia Giudice is also seen in conflict with Joe Gorga. Gia tells Giudice that Joe Gorga has been "saying things" about her dad, Giudice's ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

"She looks at me like I'm the devil," Joe Gorga says of Gia. "Her father was the devil."

In addition, Giudice has an explosive confrontation with Josephs, who takes issue with Giudice's fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

"You want to try to pop my love bubble? It's not going to happen," Giudice says.

The season will also explore Aydin's marriage problems with her husband, Bill Aydin.

"He doesn't want to be in this marriage? He doesn't need to do me any favors," Aydin says.

Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider also return for Season 12.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey will return for a 12th season Feb. 1, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

