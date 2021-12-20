Trending
Dec. 20, 2021 / 10:33 AM

Lily Collins: 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 provides 'escapism and joy'

By Annie Martin
1/6
Lily Collins discussed "Emily in Paris" Season 2 on "Good Morning America." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Emily in Paris star Lily Collins says Season 2 provides "escapism and joy" for fans.

The 32-year-old actress discussed the new season of the Netflix series on Monday's episode of Good Morning America.

Collins plays Emily Cooper, a 20-something American who moves to Paris to work for a French marketing company, on Emily in Paris. The series follows Emily's personal and professional life.

On GMA, Collins said Season 2 opens in the aftermath of Emily sleeping with her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) following his breakup with her friend Camille (Camille Razat).

"It picks up the day after all the mayhem with Emily and Gabriel, and she's left questioning whether Camille knows what happened and now knowing that Gabriel is going to be staying in Paris," Collins said. "That leaves the openness for a lot of interesting drama."

The Emily in Paris cast was able to film Season 2 in Paris amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was very strange. It was a welcome to come back to Paris, I will say," Collins said. "We were the only Americans for a long time because borders were closed."

"We were so grateful for the strict protocols we had in place. We never had to shut down. Paris embraced us with open arms," she added.

Emily in Paris does not address or include the pandemic in its storyline.

"We got to exist in a world of Emily where it's all about escapism and joy and laughter, and trying to remember what fun feels like during a time that's been really trying and dark," Collins said.

Emily in Paris Season 2 premieres Wednesday.

