Dec. 20, 2021 / 12:13 PM

'Jeopardy!' returns Monday with reigning champion Amy Schneider

By Wade Sheridan

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! is resuming regular season play on Monday, which will see the return of reigning champion Amy Schneider, who is on a 13-game win streak.

Schneider is returning to the game show at 7:30 p.m. EST following Jeopardy's Professors Tournament.

Schneider, an engineering manager who is transgender, will be going up against middle school teacher Erin Creed and sportswriter Do Park on Monday.

Schneider's 13-game cash winnings equal $536,400, making her the fourth-biggest winner in regular season play in Jeopardy! history. Schneider only trails Ken Jennings with $2,520,700, James Holzhauer with $2,462,216 and Matt Amodio with $1,518,601.

The winning streak has also made Schneider the most successful out-transgender contestant in the game show's history.

"Being trans is an important, huge foundational part of my identity and also, not," Schneider, 42, said in an interview with The Daily Beast.

"I'm not going on Jeopardy! to be trans on Jeopardy! I'm going on Jeopardy! to try and win some money," she continued.

Amodio's win streak on Jeopardy! ended in October with the 31-year-old winning 38 games in a row.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, the studio behind Jeopardy!, recently announced that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to host the series through the end of Season 38.

