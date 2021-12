1/5

Temuera Morrison (R), and Rachel House, arrive at the world premiere of "Moana" in November 2016. Morrison stars in the new trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett" along with Ming-Na Wen. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Bounty hunter Boba Fett leads the criminal underworld of planet Tatooine in the latest teaser for upcoming Star Wars television series, The Book of Boba Fett. Fett, portrayed by a returning Temuera Morrison, takes meetings inside Jabba the Hutt's former palace alongside his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in the clip released on Sunday. Advertisement

"Keep an eye on that one," Fett says about a man who welcomes him to Tatooine on behalf of a mayor.

"I keep an eye on everyone," Shand, a mercenary and assassin responds.

The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian, is coming to Disney+ on Dec. 29.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are executive producing. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.