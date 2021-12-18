Advertisement
Dec. 18, 2021 / 8:15 AM

No Season 2 for 'Head of the Class' sequel series at HBO Max

By Karen Butler
 Isabella Gomez's "Head of the Class" has been canceled after one season at HBO Max. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- HBO Max has decided not to renew its Head of the Class sequel series for a second season.

The show starred Isabella Gomez as a teacher who tries to get students in a high school honors program to pursue interests outside of academics.

The cast also included Dior Goodjohn, Gavin Lewis, Adrian Matthew Escalona, Brandon Severs, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jorge Diaz, Katie Beth Hall and Christa Miller.

Robin Givens, who starred in the original show, reprised her role as a Darlene in the sequel. Darlene is now the mother of an honor student and the head of the school's parents' association.

The new comedy from executive producer Bill Lawrence and executive producers/showrunners Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen was released on the streaming platform Nov. 4.

"We will not be moving forward with a second season of Head of the Class," HBO Max said in a statement Friday.

"We were grateful to work with Bill, Amy, and Seth to bring back such an iconic series, and we thank them and the terrific cast for their hard work and dedication."

No reason was given for the cancellation and HBO Max does not release viewership information.

HBO Max debuted about 18 months ago. Head of the Class is only the second original program it has canceled after Generation.

The original Head of the Class ran 1986-91.

