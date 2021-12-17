'With Love' star Vincent Rodriguez III: 'Love is for everybody'

1/5

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Vincent Rodriguez III said his new show, With Love, premiering Friday on Prime Video, connects diverse characters through romance. Rodriguez, 39, plays Henry Cruz, a bisexual Filipino man who meets his boyfriend's Latino family. "Love is for everyone, no matter what ethnic background you have or what color on the rainbow you belong to," Rodriguez told UPI in a Zoom interview. "Love is out there. You are deserving of joy." Advertisement

Henry's boyfriend, Jorge Diaz (Mark Indelicato), has a sister, Lily (Emeraude Toubia), who also is looking for love. The ensemble of With Love includes gay, straight, bisexual and trans characters of diverse backgrounds.

The show was created by Gloria Calderón Kellett, who also created the recent One Day at a Time remake. Kellett also plays Jorge and Lily's aunt, Gladys Delgado, a character who rang true to Toubia, 32.

"I have an aunt just like that -- that I don't bring any of my boyfriends close to because she'll just want to grab their behind," Toubia said. "I'm like, 'You know that you can get into serious problems if you do that.'"

Rodriguez said With Love shows that whether Filipino or Latino, bisexual or heterosexual, the desire for family is universal. Henry even puts up with Jorge's family's questions about bisexuality because he knows they come from a place of wanting to learn more about him.

"It's obvious my boyfriend Jorge feels like he can be himself with his family," Rodriguez said. "We're all different, and we can all still unite and experience these beautiful things that life has to offer us."

With Love is the first series for Toubie since wrapping Shadowhunters in 2019. Toubia made two TV movies, a short film and a staged reading of Ferris Bueller's Day Off for Acting for a Cause in-between.

"I was being very selective with what I wanted to be a part of," Toubia said. "As an actor, it's just really fulfilling to be able to play different roles."

Rodriguez has been busy since playing Josh Chan, the object of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's obsession for four seasons. Rodriguez had roles on the series Insatiable and Kenan, and voice work on Arlo the Alligator Boy and its series spinoff, I Heart Arlo.

Rodriguez said the voice roles hept him busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that returning to live-action work on With Love inspired him.

"We're all going through a tough time, but this show reminded me your community is out there," Rodriguez said. "No matter how hard things get, we can get through it together."

With Love also calls upon Rodriguez's musical talents he displayed on Crazy Ex. Henry sings Karaoke at a New Year's Eve party and Rodriguez hopes there's a chance to do more in a second season.

"I love dancing so I hope there's a dance episode," Rodriguez said. "Is that weird to say? I hope the show I'm on gets picked up and that there's a dance episode."

The rest of the cast gets to sing, too. Lily sings "A Whole New World" from Aladdin. Toubia said this was significant for her, because she auditioned to play Jasmine in the live-action Aladdin, a role that ultimately went to Naomi Scott.

"It was my only time to fulfill my dreams of playing Jasmine, OK?" Toubia said. "Did I rehearse? No. Did I do it with all my heart? Yes."

With Love tells the story of the Diazes, Delgados and Cruzes through holidays. The first two episodes take place at Christmas and New Year's Eve, respectively, and the show eventually covers Valentine's Day, the Fourth of July and Dia de Los Muertos.

"There was a lot of talk about how many months are in-between the episodes of the holidays," Rodriguez said. "So we could track the relationships and how they would grow."

All five episodes of With Love premiere Friday on Prime Video.