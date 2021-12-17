Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 17, 2021 / 3:00 AM

'With Love' star Vincent Rodriguez III: 'Love is for everybody'

By Fred Topel
1/5
'With Love' star Vincent Rodriguez III: 'Love is for everybody'
Vincent Rodriguez III plays Henry Cruz in "With Love." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Vincent Rodriguez III said his new show, With Love, premiering Friday on Prime Video, connects diverse characters through romance. Rodriguez, 39, plays Henry Cruz, a bisexual Filipino man who meets his boyfriend's Latino family.

"Love is for everyone, no matter what ethnic background you have or what color on the rainbow you belong to," Rodriguez told UPI in a Zoom interview. "Love is out there. You are deserving of joy."

Advertisement

Henry's boyfriend, Jorge Diaz (Mark Indelicato), has a sister, Lily (Emeraude Toubia), who also is looking for love. The ensemble of With Love includes gay, straight, bisexual and trans characters of diverse backgrounds.

The show was created by Gloria Calderón Kellett, who also created the recent One Day at a Time remake. Kellett also plays Jorge and Lily's aunt, Gladys Delgado, a character who rang true to Toubia, 32.

Advertisement

"I have an aunt just like that -- that I don't bring any of my boyfriends close to because she'll just want to grab their behind," Toubia said. "I'm like, 'You know that you can get into serious problems if you do that.'"

Rodriguez said With Love shows that whether Filipino or Latino, bisexual or heterosexual, the desire for family is universal. Henry even puts up with Jorge's family's questions about bisexuality because he knows they come from a place of wanting to learn more about him.

"It's obvious my boyfriend Jorge feels like he can be himself with his family," Rodriguez said. "We're all different, and we can all still unite and experience these beautiful things that life has to offer us."

With Love is the first series for Toubie since wrapping Shadowhunters in 2019. Toubia made two TV movies, a short film and a staged reading of Ferris Bueller's Day Off for Acting for a Cause in-between.

"I was being very selective with what I wanted to be a part of," Toubia said. "As an actor, it's just really fulfilling to be able to play different roles."

Rodriguez has been busy since playing Josh Chan, the object of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's obsession for four seasons. Rodriguez had roles on the series Insatiable and Kenan, and voice work on Arlo the Alligator Boy and its series spinoff, I Heart Arlo.

Advertisement

Rodriguez said the voice roles hept him busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that returning to live-action work on With Love inspired him.

"We're all going through a tough time, but this show reminded me your community is out there," Rodriguez said. "No matter how hard things get, we can get through it together."

With Love also calls upon Rodriguez's musical talents he displayed on Crazy Ex. Henry sings Karaoke at a New Year's Eve party and Rodriguez hopes there's a chance to do more in a second season.

"I love dancing so I hope there's a dance episode," Rodriguez said. "Is that weird to say? I hope the show I'm on gets picked up and that there's a dance episode."

The rest of the cast gets to sing, too. Lily sings "A Whole New World" from Aladdin. Toubia said this was significant for her, because she auditioned to play Jasmine in the live-action Aladdin, a role that ultimately went to Naomi Scott.

"It was my only time to fulfill my dreams of playing Jasmine, OK?" Toubia said. "Did I rehearse? No. Did I do it with all my heart? Yes."

With Love tells the story of the Diazes, Delgados and Cruzes through holidays. The first two episodes take place at Christmas and New Year's Eve, respectively, and the show eventually covers Valentine's Day, the Fourth of July and Dia de Los Muertos.

Advertisement

"There was a lot of talk about how many months are in-between the episodes of the holidays," Rodriguez said. "So we could track the relationships and how they would grow."

All five episodes of With Love premiere Friday on Prime Video.

Read More

Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel: 'Station Eleven' shows complexity of survival Will Forte: 'MacGruber' series began as movie sequel Meagan Good: 'Harlem' character a 'perfectly imperfect mess'

Latest Headlines

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot heading to Peacock on Feb. 13
TV // 13 hours ago
'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot heading to Peacock on Feb. 13
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Peacock's upcoming reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" titled "Bel-Air," will be premiering on Feb. 13, Super Bowl Sunday.
'Yellowjackets' scores second season
TV // 14 hours ago
'Yellowjackets' scores second season
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Thursday it has renewed "Yellowjackets" for a second season, ahead of the season finale on Jan. 16.
'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott stars in Ben Stiller thriller series
TV // 15 hours ago
'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott stars in Ben Stiller thriller series
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "Severance," a new sci-fi series starring Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken, is coming to Apple TV+.
PaleyFest LA 2022 to feature 'This is Us,' 'Better Call Saul,' 'Riverdale'
TV // 15 hours ago
PaleyFest LA 2022 to feature 'This is Us,' 'Better Call Saul,' 'Riverdale'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- PaleyFest LA is returning in 2022 with an in-person event that will feature the casts and creative teams of "This is Us," "Better Call Saul" and "Riverdale."
Jeff Garlin exits 'The Goldbergs' after investigation into misconduct claims
TV // 16 hours ago
Jeff Garlin exits 'The Goldbergs' after investigation into misconduct claims
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Jeff Garlin, who played Murray on "The Goldbergs," left the series after an HR investigation into his on-set behavior.
Kid Cudi details creation of rap name on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 17 hours ago
Kid Cudi details creation of rap name on 'Tonight Show'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Kid Cudi discussed how he came up with his stage name while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Jay Leno's 'You Bet Your Life' gets a second season
TV // 18 hours ago
Jay Leno's 'You Bet Your Life' gets a second season
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Jay Leno's syndicated game show, "You Bet Your Life," is returning for a second season.
Ben Affleck addresses Howard Stern interview: 'The exact opposite of who I am'
TV // 19 hours ago
Ben Affleck addresses Howard Stern interview: 'The exact opposite of who I am'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck discussed his recent, controversial interview with Howard Stern while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Disney+ revives 'Goonies' reenactment series
TV // 19 hours ago
Disney+ revives 'Goonies' reenactment series
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "The Goonies"-themed TV show FOX recently passed on is development again, this time at Disney+
AEW 'Winter is Coming': Adam Page defends title against Bryan Danielson
TV // 20 hours ago
AEW 'Winter is Coming': Adam Page defends title against Bryan Danielson
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page had his first title defense against Bryan Danielson in a special episode of Dynamite titled "Winter is Coming."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Megan Thee Stallion signs first-look deal with Netflix
Megan Thee Stallion signs first-look deal with Netflix
'90 Day Fiance' alum Jason Hitch dies at 45
'90 Day Fiance' alum Jason Hitch dies at 45
Jeff Garlin exits 'The Goldbergs' after investigation into misconduct claims
Jeff Garlin exits 'The Goldbergs' after investigation into misconduct claims
Ben Affleck addresses Howard Stern interview: 'The exact opposite of who I am'
Ben Affleck addresses Howard Stern interview: 'The exact opposite of who I am'
Jewel wins Season 6 of 'Masked Singer'
Jewel wins Season 6 of 'Masked Singer'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement