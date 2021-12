1/5

"We're Here" star Bob The Drag Queen speaks onstage during Pride Live's 2019 Stonewall Day on June 28, 2019. "We're Here" has been renewed for a third season. File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- HBO has renewed unscripted drag queen series We're Here for a third season. We're Here follows renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela as they recruit small town residents to take part in one-night-only drag shows. Advertisement

The second season, which premiered on Oct. 11 on National Coming Out Day on HBO and HBO Max, featured the trio visiting Spartanburg, S.C.; Temecula, Calif.; Del Rio, Texas; Selma, Ala.; Evansville, Ind.; Watertown, S.D.; Kona, Hawaii; and Grand Junction, Colo.

Bob the Drag Queen, O'Hara and Shangela rose to fame from appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race.

"I'm the Happiest Non-Binary Elephant Human Hybrid Queen in the entire world right now!!! This is the only Christmas Present I needed!!" O'Hara said on Twitter about the Season 3 renewal.

I'm the Happiest Non-Binary Elephant Human Hybrid Queen in the entire world right now!!! This is the only Christmas Present I needed!! • I am thrilled to announce that #WereHere has been renewed for Season 3! • Binge all of Season 1 and 2 now available on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/W2mxRgFAiA— Eureka! (they/them/theirs) (@eurekaohara) December 16, 2021

"So thrilled for another chance to WERQ with these amazing people!" Shangela said on Twitter.