Dec. 17, 2021 / 2:28 PM

'Better Things' final season premieres Feb. 28 on FX, Hulu

By Fred Topel
Pamela Adlon's final season of "Better Things" premieres February 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- FX announced the premiere date for the final season of Better Things on Friday. Season 5 will premiere Feb. 28 on FX and Hulu.

Pamela Adlon created and stars in Better Things. She plays Sam Fox, a single mother of three daughters and a working actor, similar to Adlon's real-life family.

According to the FX announcement, Season 5 will also see Sam cope with her own mother's aging. Sam will try to find time for herself with all of her commitments pulling her from all sides.

Lena Waithe, Ron Cephas Jones, Danny Trejo, Marty Krofft, Clive Russell, Casey Wilson, Rainbow Sun Francks, Angela Kinsey, Kevin Michael Richardson, Nelson Lee, Lennon Parham and Usman Ally will guest star in the final season.

Previous season guest stars Diedrich Bader, Kevin Pollak, Rosalind Chao, Judy Gold, Cree Summer, Alysia Reiner, Greg Cromer, Dominic Burgess, Matthew Glave and Mario Cantone will return.

FX launched Better Things in 2016 after Adlon wrapped acting in, writing and producing Louie. Adlon has been acting since 1982 when she was a teenager in Grease 2.

Two episodes will premiere Feb. 28 and a new episode airs weekly. The show runs at 10 p.m. on FX and Hulu.

