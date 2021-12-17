'Strictly Come Dancing': AJ, Kai withdraw from Season 19 due to injury

Sadly due to injury AJ and Kai have had to withdraw from #Strictly and won't compete in tomorrow's final. We want to thank them for 13 incredible weeks on the show and the pure joy they brought to the dance floor every week. ❤️ https://t.co/DlCFHiEAMc pic.twitter.com/S4K142aerd— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 17, 2021

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Kai Widdrington and his Season 19 partner, AJ Odudu, have withdrawn from the competition.

The BBC said Friday that Odudu and Widdrington were forced to exit the dance reality competition series ahead of the season finale due to injury.

Advertisement

Odudu is recovering from a torn ligament in her ankle.

"I'm deeply upset that I am unable to perform in the Final due to a torn ligament in my right ankle," Odudu said. "Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honor and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai is something I'll treasure forever."

"Thank you to the Strictly family for the experience, the medical team for trying to get me back on my feet and mostly, to everyone at home for watching and supporting. You've made this experience one to remember," she added. "Strictly Come Dancing has been a lifelong dream and I'm glad it came true."

Advertisement

Widdrington said he feels "absolutely honored" to have been partnered with Odudu and that her "health and safety" are the priority.

"I want to thank AJ for being the absolute best partner I could ever have asked for in my first year on the show and I will always treasure the memories of dancing in the Strictly ballroom with her," Widdrington said. "I know we will be friends for life and I will be there for her through her recovery in whatever way I can."

Odudu and Widdrington both wished the remaining contestants, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, and Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, good luck in the finals.

Odudu confirmed her exit in a statement Friday on Instagram.

"I've had ultrasounds, MRI scans and x-rays. I've had two incisions to drain the inflammation around my ankle. I've injected local anaesthetic directly into my foot, I've been strapped up to an ice compression machine for days," she said. "I've done all I can possibly do to get back on my feet for the @bbcstrictly Final, I even asked the docs if I could perform in a medical moonboot! But the fact is, I can't stand on my feet let alone dance because I've torn my spring ligament."

The Season 19 finale will air Saturday on BBC One.