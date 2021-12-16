Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel: 'Station Eleven' shows complexity of survival

1/5

Mackenzie Davis stars as a survivor of a pandemic in "Station Eleven." File Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel said that living through the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the themes of their show, Station Eleven, premiering Thursday on HBO Max. The series is about a pandemic, and production shut down in 2020 because of the real-life pandemic. Advertisement

Davis said she could better understand the feelings survivors of a pandemic might have. Even if they did not lose anyone to the virus, she said, the collective experience is trying.

"It was the ambiguous feelings about going through a pandemic," Davis said in a Television Critics Zoom panel. "There's just this vague grief. I feel like the show sort of has that general feeling."

Based on the book by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven tells two parallel stories, one in the present as the pandemic breaks out, and the other 20 years later as the survivors rebuild.

Davis plays the older version of Kirsten, who survived the pandemic when she was 8 years old (played by Matilda Lawler).

In the present story, Jeevan (Himesh Patel) is a stranger who walks Kirsten home from the subway and ends up as her caretaker. Patel began filming before the pandemic and returned to complete filming under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Patel said seeing the crew wearing masks drove home how people can work together in a crisis.

"You realize how much we're carried by the people we work with," Patel said. "There was a joy in the way that we were finding a way to do it despite difficulties."

In the present-day story, Jeevan gathers supplies and keeps Kirsten safe. Executive producer and director Jeremy Podeswa said the story shows people learning to value human connection in a crisis.

"What matters is other people, the people in your life you care about, your health," Podeswa said. "And also making art, which is what we were all doing with this show, and that really gave us a great sense of purpose."

Davis appears as older Kirsten at the end of the first episode. The series explores how she has developed in the aftermath of the pandemic in parallel with Patel and Lawler's story.

In her past, Kirsten was a child actor in a play, an example of the art to which Podeswa referred. Davis said she still uses her acting skills to survive the future.

"The things that have kept her alive are the things that make her a good actor," Davis said. "She has an instinct, both in the sense of an animal instinct and as an actor an instinct."

In the future, society has had time to rebuild after the cataclysmic pandemic. Davis said Station Eleven shows society forced to the extremes after the crisis.

"Fear can forge new relationships and push people together," Davis said. "It also causes people to act defensively, erratically and violently."

Patrick Somerville adapted St. John Mandel's 2014 novel of the same name. Somerville said the decades in between stories will explore the misunderstandings that can occur when people are separated and lose the means to communicate via technology.

"People don't know why they got separated," Somerville said. "They have 20 years to make up their own stories in their own heads about what happened, but they can't find out what happened."

Kirsten lives in a wilderness, but Davis said the future is not an idyllic paradise, adding that the show falls in a middle ground between a dark post-apocalyptic dystopia and a fairy tale.

"There's danger in the woods, but there's also beauty and rebirth," Davis said. "I'm glad that it's neither a cautionary tale nor idealizing trauma and mass loss."

Lawler began to film her scenes in 2020, too. When she resumed, Davis had time to study her performance as young Kirsten.

"I got to pick up a lot of things and spend time with her outside of the set and just watch," Davis said. "I'm not somebody who really does a lot of mimicking, but I definitely was absorbing how she felt inquisitive or troubled, or how she processed information."

Two new episodes of Station Eleven premiere every Thursday on HBO Max.