CBS orders Season 2 of 'CSI: Vegas'

1/5

Paula Newsome's "CSI: Vegas" is returning for a second season on CBS. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- CBS has renewed its investigative drama, CSI: Vegas, for a second season to air in 2022-23. Season 1 of the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced show wrapped on the network Dec. 8. Advertisement

"The incredibly talented CSI: Vegas creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the CSI fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise," Amy Reisenbach -- executive vice president of current programs at CBS -- said in a statement Wednesday.

Starring Paula Newsome, William Petersen and Jorja Fox, the show is a sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which ran 2000 through 2015.

The ensemble of the new version also includes Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez.

CBS did not specify who from the cast would be returning for Season 2, but Deadline.com reported Petersen will not return to the show other than in a behind-the-scenes role as a producer.