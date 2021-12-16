Kid Cudi details creation of rap name on 'Tonight Show'

1/2

Kid Cudi talked about how he came up with his stage name on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Kid Cudi discussed how he came up with his stage name while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "My first rap name when I first started when I was like 15 was Lil Scott. I just was a big fan of Lil Wayne at the time and we were close in age, so I was like, 'Oh, this is a young dude doing his thing. That's pretty cool.' So, it started off with Lil Scott," Kid Cudi said on Wednesday. Advertisement

Kid Cudi then explained how he wanted his stage name to be more personal so he changed it to Kid Mesc, which uses the first half of his last name. Kid Cudi's real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi.

"People kept confusing it and thinking I was saying like Kid Mess. So, that would really make me upset," he said.

Kid Cudi then settled on his now famous moniker as he started to record music and intros for mixtapes.

Kid Cudi stars in Netflix's Don't Look Up, which follows Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two low-level astronomers who warn mankind of a comet that is coming to destroy Earth.

Kid Cudi portrays DJ Chello who is in a high-profile relationship with Ariana Grande's Riley Bina. The duo also recoded a song for the film titled "Just Look Up."

"Our relationship is kind of eclipsing the news of this meteor coming to Earth. Everybody really cares about our relationship more than that you know," Kid Cudi said about his role.

Don't Look Up is in select theaters and will be coming to Netflix on Dec. 24.