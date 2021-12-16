Trending
Dec. 16, 2021 / 2:17 PM

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot heading to Peacock on Feb. 13

By Wade Sheridan
"Bel-Air" executive producer Will Smith attends the premiere of "Gemini Man" on October 6, 2019. "Bel-Air," a reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is coming to Peacock in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Peacock's upcoming reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air titled Bel-Air, will be premiering on Feb. 13, Super Bowl Sunday.

Bel-Air will then have new episodes released weekly on Peacock.

The reboot reimagines the classic sitcom as an hour-long drama that is set in the modern day.

Newcomer Jabari Banks will portray Will Smith's character Will, who is sent to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle in Bel-Air, Calif., after getting into trouble in Philadelphia.

Co-stars include Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

Smith is serving as an executive producer. T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson are serving as co-showrunners and executive producers. Morgan Cooper is directing, writing and also serving as an executive producer.

The original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired on NBC from 1990 to 1996.

