Ben Affleck addresses Howard Stern interview: 'The exact opposite of who I am'

Ben Affleck (L), and his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, attend a screening of "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10. Affleck talked about his recent interview with Howard Stern on "Kimmel." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck discussed his recent, controversial interview with Howard Stern while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Affleck's interview with Stern made waves on social media as he talked candidly about his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner and his struggle with alcoholism. Advertisement

The actor, on Wednesday, addressed comments about Garner from the interview that he felt were taken out of context in news articles and on social media.

"They had literally taken the conversation that I had for two hours and made it seem as if I was saying the exact opposite of what I had said. I had gone on, said how much we respected each other, cared about each other, cared about our kids and put them first," Affleck told Kimmel.

"It said that I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism, that I was trapped in this marriage. Just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy," he continued.

Affleck said the situation hurt his feelings and noted that he has to draw a line when it comes to his kids. The 49-year-old shares 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel with Garner.

"Like that's not true. I don't believe that, it's the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe. And I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom," he continued.

Affleck next stars in The Tender Bar, from director George Clooney. The film is coming to select theaters on Friday before it heads to Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 17.