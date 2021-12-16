Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 16, 2021 / 8:57 AM

Ben Affleck addresses Howard Stern interview: 'The exact opposite of who I am'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Ben Affleck addresses Howard Stern interview: 'The exact opposite of who I am'
Ben Affleck (L), and his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, attend a screening of "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10. Affleck talked about his recent interview with Howard Stern on "Kimmel." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck discussed his recent, controversial interview with Howard Stern while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Affleck's interview with Stern made waves on social media as he talked candidly about his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner and his struggle with alcoholism.

Advertisement

The actor, on Wednesday, addressed comments about Garner from the interview that he felt were taken out of context in news articles and on social media.

"They had literally taken the conversation that I had for two hours and made it seem as if I was saying the exact opposite of what I had said. I had gone on, said how much we respected each other, cared about each other, cared about our kids and put them first," Affleck told Kimmel.

"It said that I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism, that I was trapped in this marriage. Just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy," he continued.

Affleck said the situation hurt his feelings and noted that he has to draw a line when it comes to his kids. The 49-year-old shares 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel with Garner.

Advertisement

"Like that's not true. I don't believe that, it's the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe. And I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom," he continued.

Affleck next stars in The Tender Bar, from director George Clooney. The film is coming to select theaters on Friday before it heads to Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 17.

Read More

'The Tender Bar': Ben Affleck is a father figure to Tye Sheridan in new trailer Matt Damon says 'Good Will Hunting' took 'forever' to write with Ben Affleck What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jay Leno's 'You Bet Your Life' gets a second season
TV // 48 minutes ago
Jay Leno's 'You Bet Your Life' gets a second season
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Jay Leno's syndicated game show, "You Bet Your Life," is returning for a second season.
Disney+ revives 'Goonies' reenactment series
TV // 1 hour ago
Disney+ revives 'Goonies' reenactment series
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "The Goonies"-themed TV show FOX recently passed on is development again, this time at Disney+
AEW 'Winter is Coming': Adam Page defends title against Bryan Danielson
TV // 2 hours ago
AEW 'Winter is Coming': Adam Page defends title against Bryan Danielson
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page had his first title defense against Bryan Danielson in a special episode of Dynamite titled "Winter is Coming."
Apple TV+ releases animated 'Ted Lasso' holiday short
TV // 3 hours ago
Apple TV+ releases animated 'Ted Lasso' holiday short
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has released an animated holiday short featuring characters from its comedy, "Ted Lasso."
CBS orders Season 2 of 'CSI: Vegas'
TV // 3 hours ago
CBS orders Season 2 of 'CSI: Vegas'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- CBS has renewed its investigative drama, "CSI: Vegas," for a second season to air in 2022-23.
Jewel wins Season 6 of 'Masked Singer'
TV // 3 hours ago
Jewel wins Season 6 of 'Masked Singer'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Jewel, dressed as a heart, won Season 6 of FOX's "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Connie Nielsen: 'Close to Me' doesn't sugarcoat its heroine
TV // 5 hours ago
Connie Nielsen: 'Close to Me' doesn't sugarcoat its heroine
NEW YORK, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Connie Nielsen says she wanted to star in the six-part TV mystery, "Close to Me," because it allowed her to play an amnesiac woman investigating her own life.
Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel: 'Station Eleven' shows complexity of survival
TV // 6 hours ago
Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel: 'Station Eleven' shows complexity of survival
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel and the producers of "Station Eleven" discuss their pandemic drama, which halted production during the COVID-19 pandemic before returning under safety protocols.
'Suspicion' starring Uma Thurman heading to Apple TV+ on Feb. 4
TV // 21 hours ago
'Suspicion' starring Uma Thurman heading to Apple TV+ on Feb. 4
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced on Wednesday that upcoming thriller series "Suspicion" starring Uma Thurman, is coming to the streaming service on Feb. 4.
'Why Women Kill': Paramount+ renews comedy-drama for Season 3
TV // 21 hours ago
'Why Women Kill': Paramount+ renews comedy-drama for Season 3
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Why Women Kill," a dark comedy-drama series from "Desperate Housewives" creator Marc Cherry, will return for a third season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21
Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21
Jewel wins Season 6 of 'Masked Singer'
Jewel wins Season 6 of 'Masked Singer'
NCT U share 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)' dance practice video
NCT U share 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)' dance practice video
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 coming to Netflix in January
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 coming to Netflix in January
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement